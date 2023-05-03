Manage Subscription
Smith named commercial banker in Farmington

by SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER | May 3, 2023 at 12:45 p.m.
FARMINGTON – Arvest has named Nathan Smith as the new commercial banker in Farmington.

Smith served as a commercial banker in Siloam Springs and Westville, Okla., prior to transferring to Farmington. Before starting his career with Arvest, he was a compliance officer and talent development specialist for the Cherokee Nation for 13 years.

In his new location, Smith will serve as a resource for commercial banking clients in the Farmington area. He holds bachelor's degrees in business administration and chemistry from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

