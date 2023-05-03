The Grove to add 86 more residential lots

FARMINGTON -- The next phase for The Grove at Engles Mill development, located behind Folsom Elementary School and Twin Falls subdivision, will have 86 residential lots.

Farmington Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for Phase 4 at its April 24 meeting. Along with the residential lots, the development will have a lift station lot and one lot for a retention pond.

The Grove is a planned unit development first approved by the city in March 2020. Its first three phases have about 210 lots of houses that range in size from 1,250 square feet to 3,000 square feet.

In all, the development has 116 acres that have been rezoned planned unit development to be built out in six phases. When finished in an estimated four-to six-year time frame, The Grove will have a total of 410 houses.

Mark Marquiss with Riverwood Homes owns the development and Drafton Tull is the engineering firm for the project.

In other action, the commission voted in favor of a proposed ordinance for multi-family residential design standards and to forward it to Farmington City Council. The ordinance will be on the council's Mau 8 meeting.

The commission also approved a sign variance for Pedal Park at 169 W. Main St. The variance was to allow the sign to be above the roofline. The sign will be lighted only during business hours, according to the owner, Mike Thompson.