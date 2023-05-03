WCEL Obituaries for May 3, 2023

Photos: Dash, Stewart

Nathaniel Heath Chilcutt

Nathaniel Heath Chilcutt, of Farmington, Ark., departed this life on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the age of 43. He was born March 19, 1979, in Jonesboro, the son of Neal and Sara Frances (Moon) Chilcutt.

Heath was a former Special Olympics athlete, competing in the Track and Field Division. He was a graduate of Springdale High School.

Heath previously worked at the Open Avenues Sheltered Workshop. One of his favorite jobs was working on the final assembly of and collecting rabbit foot keychains. Heath attended the New Heights Church in Fayetteville, and participated in the Special Needs Ministry.

Heath loved big trucks, tractors, and school buses. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family at the Moon Family Farm in Swifton. He was part of the sixth generation to live during his young life on what he affectionately referred to as "The Farm." Heath will forever be remembered for his big welcoming smile, his twinkling eyes, and outgoing personality that allowed him to never meet a stranger. He shared his joy for life by his friendly greetings for all of those he met.

Heath was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Nathaniel "Nat" Moon; and his paternal grandparents, Earl J. "Buck" Chilcutt and Lawanda Nell Vaughn Chilcutt.

He is survived by his parents, Neal Chilcutt and Sara Frances (Moon) Chilcutt of Farmington; one brother, Justin Moon Chilcutt of Farmington; his maternal grandmother, Wanda Lee (House) Moon of Swifton; his niece and nephew, Clara Chilcutt and Colin Chilcutt, both of Farmington; two aunts:, Natalee Moon of Swifton and Debbie Johnson of Pollard; and a lifetime of people who treasured Heath for his beautiful spirit.

Graveside services were at Swifton Cemetery on Friday, March 10, with Mr. J.W. House and Mr. Glen House, his great-uncles, officiating.

Pallbearers were Neal Chilcutt, Justin Chilcutt, Natalee Moon, J.W. House, Glen House, and Iyad Hassan. Honorary pallbearers were Marty Harvey and Steven Smith.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Heath's caretaker of over two decades, Iyad, and to caretakers, Blake, and Bob.

Memorials may be made to Open Avenues, P.O. Box 908, Rogers, Ark., 72757 or Swifton Cemetery, 317 Main Street, Swifton, Ark., 72471.

Arrangements: Jackson's Newport Funeral Home. www.jacksonsfh.com.

Gloria Ann Dash

Gloria Ann Dash, age 83, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 3, 1939, in Escondido, California, the daughter of Miguel and Julia (Dominguz) Perez.

She and her husband Robert had been married for 66 years this March. In their first 16 years she worked along side him in their business, Dash's Body Shop in Escondido, California. In 1973, they moved to Arkansas which at that time she became a stay at home mom and worked along side Robert on their farm. Retirement came early where she enjoyed traveling and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Frankie, Raymond, Dick, Eddie, Mike, and Gilbert; and three sisters, Katherine, Ester and Josie.

Survivors include her husband of sixty-six years, Robert H. Dash Sr.; three children, Robert Dash, Jr., and his wife Lois of Stilwell, Oklahoma, GeorgeAnn Craig and her husband Robert, and Richard Dash and his wife Tawana, all of Lincoln, Arkansas; one sister, Rita Carter and her husband Jerry of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one brother, George Perez of Paula, California; nine grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Wanda Francine Lucas

Wanda Francine Lucas, age 74, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, previously from Rogers, Arkansas, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born August 1, 1948, in Guntersville, Alabama, the daughter of France Edward and Lucy Bernice (Winkles) Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jerry Wayne Lucas.

Survivors include her husband, David Lucas; one son, Travous Lucas of Springfield, Missouri; one daughter, Shan Campbell of Highfill, Arkansas; two brothers, Edward Jones of Roland, Oklahoma, and Leonard Jones of Healdton, Oklahoma; one sister, Cornelia Owens of West Fork, Arkansas; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Highfill Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Joe Lewis Ross

Joe Lewis Ross, 87, passed peacefully and went to be with the Lord, on April 26, 2023. He was born in Prairie Grove, Ark., on December 30, 1935, to Clyde and Melba Ross. He continued to live in the area until moving to California. After living in California for several years, they returned to Prairie Grove. Joe graduated from Prairie Grove High School. He married Shirley Jean Ramsey on April 8, 1955. They were blessed with three children. Joe served in the Army from 1954-1956 and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Melba Ross; and his son, Kevin Ross.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ross of Kansas; daughter, Cathey Shaffer, and her husband Roger of Colorado, Karen Taylor of Kansas; his late son Kevin's wife, Terri Ross Kass of Kansas; grandchildren, Laura Winters, Jenny Hughes and husband David, Erica Darn and husband Duane, Jason Ross and wife Darcy, Dan Shaffer and wife Tara, Lexie Harrison and husband Josh, Dave Shaffer and wife, Arwyn, Mary Rice and husband Ryan; and 34 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon Ramsey Mc-Carver and husband, Larry; cousin, Jean Ann Fulbright; and a multitude of extended family and friends.

The family sincerely appreciates the dedicated care and love from the staff at The Arbors of Monterey Village in Lawrence, Kan. Additionally we'd like to thank Ascend Hospice of Lawrence, Kan., for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Ascend Hospice, 5020 Bob Billings Pkwy, Suite D1, Lawrence, Kan. 66049.

Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

James 'Jim' William Stewart

James "Jim" William Stewart, age 75, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born December 29th, 1947, in Marble Falls, Arkansas, the son of John Alstin and Frances Mariar (Harp) Stewart.

Jim retired from the United States Air Force after 26 years and later from the United States Postal Service after 26 years. He was an active member of the Farmington Church of Christ. Jimmy was an avid Razorback sports fan and passionate about photography. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Working on the U-2 Spyplane was one of the highlights of his life, hence his nickname, U-2 Stew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Virginia Platt, Iva Ella Stewart Busy, and Kathleen Stewart; and one brother, Ernest Thomas Stewart.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Georgia Elsiedean Stewart; two daughters, Frances Stewart McLeod, and her husband Matthew, and Mary Ann Stewart Parham, and her husband Hunter; two grandchildren, Caleb Andrew McLeod and Emma Addison McLeod; three brothers, John Edward Stewart and his wife Ruth, Floyd Joseph Stewart, and Ross Alstin Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Farmington Church of Christ Thursday Bible School Program- http://www/farmingtonchurchofchrist.com/give

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.