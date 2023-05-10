A Farmington first

Submitted photo Farmington High School's honor choir, The Crimson Select Ensemble, performed one of its top-rated pieces at the April 24 School Board meeting. The ensemble traveled to UCA in Conway on April 11 to perform at the State Choral Festival and was awarded "superior" or "1" ratings by all three judges for its memorized pieces. This is the first time a choir from Farmington High School has accomplished this feat. The group qualified for the state festival by earning high scores at the regional Choral Performance Assessment in March.

