Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Photos Contact
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

A Farmington first

May 10, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Farmington High School's honor choir, The Crimson Select Ensemble, performed one of its top-rated pieces at the April 24 school board meeting. The ensemble traveled to UCA in Conway on April 11 to perform at the State Choral Festival and was awarded "superior" or "1" ratings by all three judges for its memorized pieces. This is the first time a choir from Farmington High School has accomplished this feat. The group qualified for the state festival by earning high scores at the regional Choral Performance Assessment in March.

Submitted photo Farmington High School's honor choir, The Crimson Select Ensemble, performed one of its top-rated pieces at the April 24 School Board meeting. The ensemble traveled to UCA in Conway on April 11 to perform at the State Choral Festival and was awarded "superior" or "1" ratings by all three judges for its memorized pieces. This is the first time a choir from Farmington High School has accomplished this feat. The group qualified for the state festival by earning high scores at the regional Choral Performance Assessment in March.

Submitted photo Farmington High School's honor choir, The Crimson Select Ensemble, performed one of its top-rated pieces at the April 24 School Board meeting. The ensemble traveled to UCA in Conway on April 11 to perform at the State Choral Festival and was awarded "superior" or "1" ratings by all three judges for its memorized pieces. This is the first time a choir from Farmington High School has accomplished this feat. The group qualified for the state festival by earning high scores at the regional Choral Performance Assessment in March.

Submitted photo Farmington High School's honor choir, The Crimson Select Ensemble, performed one of its top-rated pieces at the April 24 School Board meeting. The ensemble traveled to UCA in Conway on April 11 to perform at the State Choral Festival and was awarded "superior" or "1" ratings by all three judges for its memorized pieces. This is the first time a choir from Farmington High School has accomplished this feat. The group qualified for the state festival by earning high scores at the regional Choral Performance Assessment in March.

Print Headline: A Farmington first

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT