Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Artist Valerie Doyle of Prairie Grove paints a mural on the side of the building for the event center Venue 479 in Prairie Grove. Doyle said she and Venue 479 owner Courtney Hawkins collaborated to make the mural all about features in the community, such as square dancing, the state park and the Tiger mascot. The large blue area in the front is a place for people to stand for photo ops. This is Doyle's first mural.

Print Headline: A ‘Grove’ photo op

