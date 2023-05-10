Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Photos Contact
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Art exhibit

by Lynn Kutter | May 10, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Print Headline: Art exhibit

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT