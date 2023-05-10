Art exhibit

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Artist Marvin Lindley of West Fork will have an exhibition and sale of his artwork at Prairie Grove Public Library through May 28. He will be at the library Saturday to answer any questions. Lindley, who is best known for his wildlife art, was in education for 37 years as an art teacher and coach in central Arkansas. The exhibition is a collection of his work over the years. Since he retired, he has broadened his art to include commissioned pieces of people's homesteads, places of sentimental value and historic buildings. Most of Lindley's work is pen and ink. He also uses acrylic paint.