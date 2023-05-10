Battlefield curator wins museum association award

LITTLE ROCK -- A part-time curator at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park is one of three Arkansas State Parks employees recently recognized by the Arkansas Museum Association.

Samantha Bynum, who lives in Ozark and works a few days each week at the Battlefield State Park, won the Outstanding Achievement in Collections Care Conservation award for her work with the park's collections storage facility to better care for museum artifacts.

Bynum's work over the past two years has been organizing and updating the local museum's artifacts. Her efforts followed a joint meeting held by state Rep. Charlene Fite, former Heritage Secretary Stacy Hurst and area shareholders to address the need for better storage of local relics, most donated to the Battlefield Park by local citizens.

Upon hearing of Bynum's award, Fite said, "I'm so happy to hear about Samantha Bynum being recognized for her good work in helping to preserve the priceless artifacts stored at the Prairie Grove Battlefield Park. This work is important not only to our local community and state but for visitors from afar and future generations."

Fite, Hurst and other representatives with the state parks and heritage system met twice with the public and area interested persons on the status of the archives and the need for updating the storage of the local collection. Since those meetings, the storage facility at the park has been updated to meet standards for storing artifacts.

Bynum's job, even as a part time employee, is a busy one, she said.

"There are 3,189 historic items and 12 historic structures at the park," she said.

Bynum, who also serves as the director/curator of the Logan County Museum, said she was proud of the two awards that other curators in the state parks system received from the Arkansas Museum Association.

Bynum is no stranger to Northwest Arkansas, having grown up in Morrilton, but her family is from Van Buren.

"I spend a lot of time there (Van Buren)," she said in an email about the award.

Historic Washington State Park received awards in two categories: Outstanding Achievement of the Year in Exhibitions for the "Saying Goodbye: Funeral Traditions of the 19th Century" exhibit and Outstanding Achievement of the Year in Education for the "Saying Goodbye to Jenny" living history program.

Prairie Grove's collection management facility was updated in 2022 to better care for the artifacts that help interpret the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove. This project helps ensure the artifacts are preserved for future generations.

The state park is one of America's most intact Civil War battlefields. The park protects and manages the battlefield to interpret an inclusive understanding of the Prairie Grove campaign and the effects of the Civil War on the people of Northwest Arkansas. Interpretive programs about the Civil War and life in the 1860s are offered year-round.

Local reenactor and a lay authority on the Prairie Grove Battlefield, Jim Spillars of Fayetteville, said Bynum receiving the award was "wonderful."

"The job she has done and is doing is a great asset to the park today and especially to the park decades from now," Spillars said.

The Arkansas State Parks is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Arkansas state parks and museums cover 55,006 acres of forest, wetlands, fish and wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation facilities, and unique historic and cultural resources.

Established in 1923, Arkansas state parks preserve special places for future generations, provide quality recreation and education opportunities, enhance the state's economy through tourism and provide leadership in resource conservation.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism protects and promotes our state's natural, cultural and historic assets, contributing to a thriving economy and high quality of life. It is made up of three divisions, Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Tourism. Mike Mills serves as the cabinet secretary for the department.

The Arkansas Museums Association (AMA) was founded in 1966 as an organization of museums and museum personnel dedicated to the promotion of professional standards in Arkansas museums, the encouragement of interaction between members and the development of public support for and interest in Arkansas museums.

Each year, AMA presents awards to celebrate and encourage excellence within Arkansas museums.