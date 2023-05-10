Beeks retires as long-time pastor

FARMINGTON -- Preston Beeks, pastor of Main Street Baptist Church, gave his last message to his congregation April 30, as he retired as the church's first pastor after almost 29 years.

Beeks was licensed to preach in 1967 and ordained as a minister in 1970. His ministry preaching the gospel has spanned about 56 years.

Several people spoke during Beek's last service with words of gratitude for all that he has done for the church, its ministries and its members. They also said they hope Beeks will continue to consider Main Street his home church and be a part of the congregation.

A slideshow of photos shown during the service offered a short synopsis of all that Beeks has been involved in with the church during the past 28-plus years. These photos included baptisms, summer vacation Bible schools, mission trips, church construction projects, family photos and many fun times at the church.

Beeks has a weekly children's time during the Sunday morning worship service but this week, the children turned the tables on him. They said they wanted to give him a message. In a short video, many children thanked Beeks for all that he has done, his kindness, his work and how he points them to Jesus.

They gave him several gifts, including paper doughnuts that had scriptures written on them and a framed picture of the front of the church.

"You are important to God," Beeks told the children gathered around him on the steps in the front of the sanctuary. "That's one of the reasons this church exists, so you will know God. To know the Lord is the most important thing in your life."

Granville Wynn, associate pastor, said three words describe Beeks: humor, humility and honorable service.

Church member Jarod Morrison said Beeks had been his pastor for about one-half of his life. He first started attending the church when he was 21 years old and said Beeks has been a mentor and "guiding light" for him and his family, wife Becky and children.

"A lot of times the church is a reflection of the pastor," Morrison said. "This church is so loving and I think that's a reflection of Preston."

Beeks is more than a pastor to the church, Morrison said. He's a mentor, shepherd and counselor.

Morrison added a few other traits of Beeks and these brought laughter from the congregation. Beeks also is a "plumber, carpenter and a salvage man...and even an engineer," Morrison said, referring to photos and stories of times Beeks has worn those hats to help with construction projects at the church or on the mission field.

Morrison shared a scripture from 1 Peter 5:2-4 about shepherds who watch over God's flock because they are willing and are not pursuing dishonest gain but eager to serve. These shepherds will receive a crown of glory that will never fade away, the scripture says.

"I can't think of a person who embodies that more than Preston Beeks. You're not done," Morrison said with emotion. "I know God has a crown of glory for you some day."

Ron Lomax, director of Washington Madison Baptist Association, said of the more than 50 churches in the association, Beeks is third out of the pastors who have served the longest in the same church.

Lomax spoke of Beeks' first wife, Inice, who has passed away and stood by his side for many years, and of his wife, Nancy, who now is standing by his side in ministry.

"Preston has preached the Word and has been faithful to that," Lomax said.

The service closed with Jo Ann Reeves, a charter member, who gave a brief history of the church. The church had an interim pastor for about a year and then called Beeks as its first full-time pastor.

Of course, the service could not end without Beeks giving a final message to his flock.

As Beeks walked up to the platform as the pastor for the last time, he carried a bottle of water and joked, "I usually bring my water up and preach until the water's gone. I got a big bottle this morning."

Beeks thanked all those who were at the service and especially many members of his family, sitting together on several pews in the sanctuary.

"You have blessed me in tremendous ways over the years and I thank you for all the unique things we got to share in. It's been wonderful and I thank you for the privilege of being your pastor," Beeks said.

For his last message, he shared from a passage in the Bible from 2 Corinthians 4: 5-7. The book is one of the letters sent from the apostle Paul to the Corinthian church.

"Over the years, this passage has spoken to me in many, many ways and to me personally," Beeks said. "(Paul) is sharing some things that are important to him and I think it is important for me to share it with you."

Beeks talked about a world that is full of people struggling with the question of whom they are and how they fit in.

"Who are we? We are the children of light. We are the children of God because his light has shown upon us. We get to know and experience who he is."

The scripture passage refers to the eternal light of God dwelling in human bodies, described as "jars of clay." Beeks said this is a reminder that the body is temporary.

"I'm going to assume a couple things Paul wants us to hear. God put his light in us as mortal men. It is our task to share the gospel with every new generational that comes along."

He recalled that more than a year ago he shared his reason for wanting to retire.

"It was because God burdened my heart with the need that this church needs a younger person to come and lead it and hopefully, carry it on to the next generation and the next generation. It's a Biblical thing that the gospel is generational. All the way through the Bible you find that happening again and again."

Beeks left his church members with a charge to keep sharing the Word of God, to keep their eyes on Jesus and not "run ahead" of God's plans.

"As a church, as we look to the future, we've never been there before," he said. "We don't know what's going to happen. But if you keep your eyes on Jesus, it's going to be all right. It's going to be good."