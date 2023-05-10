Davenport rebounds to pitch Tigers to third place

GRAVETTE -- Freshman Owen Davenport overcame a disappointing finish when he couldn't close out a semifinal by coming back against Morrilton to lead the Tigers to third place at regionals Saturday.

"Owen did a great job today. He was able to throw his curve ball and his fastball and he was locating. He stayed under control. That's something we've been working on with him. When he's able to do that and throw strikes, that's what we want to see out of him in the state tournament," Cameron said.

Davenport came on in relief late in the semifinal game against Dardanelle (a 6-5 loss). Half an hour later he started and threw well in the consolation game in the 4A North Regional at Gravette.

"It's big for his psyche, it's big for his mentality, knowing that he can come back. He threw some quality pitches, but they hit it hard," Cameron said.

"You have to move on from outing to outing. You have to have a short memory as a pitcher. You can't remember stuff in the past. I was throwing strikes against Dardanelle. They just found a hole against me. Coming into the next game I was already high, ready to go and I was feeling good. I was doing my thing, keeping myself loose, feeling good, letting my stuff work," Davenport said.

With the Tigers manufacturing five runs in the first inning to give Davenport something he could work with, the pressure to perform relaxed a tiny bit.

"It took a lot of pressure off. It made it a whole lot easier. I was just able to throw strikes and let everything work. They were going to help me out so I might as well help them," Davenport said.