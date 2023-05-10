Early voting in Lincoln

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Election worker Carol Pair, right, helps Cindy Bryson during early voting for the city of Lincoln's special election asking voters to extend the 5/8-cent local sales tax to construct a new community building on Lincoln Square. Early voting was held at the Masonic Lodge. Election day was Tuesday, May 9. Results did not come in until after the WCEL's press time.

