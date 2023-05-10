Farmington girls win again

FARMINGTON -- Farmington won its second straight match, picking up a badly-needed 1-0 win at home over Gentry in 4A West girls soccer action on Tuesday, April 18.

Emma Ortiz scored the winning goal for the Lady Cardinals while goalkeeper Brenlee Fields racked up an impressive 14 saves to preserve the win for Farmington. The victory gave Farmington a little momentum by forging a two-game win streak in 4A West Conference play after an 0-7 start.

Shiloh Christian snapped Farmington's two-game win streak in the 4A West by handing the Lady Cardinals a 4-0 loss on Thursday. Gabby Bradshaw scored two goals while Bella Bonanno and Abby Hutchinson each chipped in a goal and an assist for the Lady Saints.

Shiloh Christian goalkeeper Brooklyn Bonanno earned the shutout win, which enabled the Lady Saints to keep pace with Prairie Grove going into Monday's matchup to decide which team gets to host a match as a No. 2 seed in the 4A West Conference tournament.

The Lady Cardinals headed to Berryville on Monday to close out the regular season. Farmington's record stood at 2-8 overall and 2-3 in conference coming into Monday's match.