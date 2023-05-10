Golden joins First Community Bank

Batesville – First Community Bank has announced that Taryn Golden of Prairie Grove has joined the bank as vice president, secondary mortgage originator at the financial institution's full-service branch location at 5100 W. Park Ave., Ste. 124 in Rogers, Arkansas. In her new role, she will help potential borrowers apply for loans by educating, advising and guiding them through the process.

"I'm very excited to join the First Community Bank family," said Golden. "First Community Bank's focus on putting community first aligns with my desires to build relationships and help families navigate their residential financing needs."

Golden started her banking career 16 years ago while she was still in college and has spent the last 10 years as a mortgage lender in Washington County. She earned her bachelor's degree in marketing from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Dedicated to serving her community, Golden serves as the board president of the Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce as well as serves on the Main Street Prairie Grove board of directors and the Prairie Grove Parks and Recreation committee. She and her husband, Colt, have three children, Maddox (16), Case (12) and Beauden (4). Golden enjoys spending time outdoors with her family in her free time.

"Having worked with Taryn before, I know firsthand the value she will bring to our team and to our customers in both Benton and Washington counties," said Natalie Bartholomew, community president for Northwest Arkansas.

The Rogers lobby is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. First Community Bank offers competitive loan and deposit products and an impressive array of online and electronic banking services. Some of these include mobile banking and deposits, online bill pay, online/mobile account opening and custom eAlerts.

For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.firstcommunity.net.