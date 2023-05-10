Green Forest looks the part, but Lincoln steamrolls

LINCOLN -- Green Forest found out first hand how serious Lincoln takes its drive for an undefeated conference title in 3A-1 softball, suffering a whitewash (19-0, 15-0) in a Thursday, April 6, doubleheader.

Green Forest (8-10, 3-5 3A-1) looked the part, dressing smartly while taking the field in red and black uniforms. According to Christianna Camp, now in her second year as head coach of Green Forest's softball program, the Lady Tigers decided to incorporate black, a neutral color, as part of their uniforms. New outfits were ordered for this season and the players got black pants, red pants and gray pants along with new socks and new belts.

"We weren't originally supposed to have black because it's not our school colors but with us being females we thought it would be a smart choice instead of having white," Camp said. "We thought it would be a smart choice and it just looked sharp so we actually ordered a black and red top, then we reversed it with a red and black sleeve."

The colors coordinated well but Green Forest wasn't going to a fashion show. This was 3A-1 softball and Lincoln put the throttle down from the start.

Lincoln 19, Green Forest 0

The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first inning and never looked over their shoulder.

Sophomore Brinkley Moreton lacked only a home run from hitting for the cycle. She went 2 for 3, belting a single, double and a triple with three RBIs.

Junior Amber Bryant was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Addie Pershall was 2 for 3 with a double and topped the team with four runs driven in. First baseman Kristen Rhine doubled and drove in a run.

Freshman Morgan Rice (1 for 1, 2 RBIs) was inserted and banged out a hit, driving in a pair of runs.

Senior catcher Lily Riherd went 1 for 2.

Moreton didn't let the Lady Tigers' stylish appearance at the plate phase her in the slightest, throwing a no-hitter with no walks.

"We got the bats going. Every single person on the team got an at-bat. The pitchers dominated again. In the first game Brinkley struck out 8 of the 9 batters and then the ninth batter, she got the put-out, so she got it all, all nine outs in that game were her," Engel said.

With the Lady Wolves owning a 16-0 lead with one out and a runner at second, Engel substituted liberally. Six players off the bench got at-bats and the runs kept coming.

River Remington walked, Sophia Rothrock ground out to second base but moved two runners into scoring position. Rice did the job of bringing them home with a single into right center. Morgan Reeves reached on an error, which scored Lincoln's nineteenth run of game one.

"It's definitely a tough conference. We knew, though, coming in, Lincoln's good. I mean there's no ifs, ands or buts about it, they're just good," Camp said.

Lincoln 15, Green Forest 0

Lincoln's offense took a little more time to develop in game two, although eight players batted in the first inning that ended with Lincoln leading 3-0.

Moreton (2 for 3, double, home run, 3 RBIs) broke the ice with a solo home run. Riherd (1 for 1, double, 1 RBI) drove in a run with an extra base hit into left field. Pershall (1 for 2, 2 RBIs) accounted for the third run by cranking out a single on an 0-2 pitch.

In the second inning, Moreton's sacrifice fly plated a run. Saylor Stidham (1 for 3, 1 RBI) doubled to make the score 5-0. Riherd walked to load the bases, bringing up Pershall, whose single pushed two runs across, extending Lincoln's advantage to 7-0.

A double steal advanced two runners into scoring position and Rhine (2 for 2, double, 2 RBIs) obliged them both by smashing a double, upping the margin to 9-0.

Hannah Remington (1 for 2, double, 1 RBI) and Moreton each drove in a run, sandwiched around Landrum's walk and daring sprint around the bases to third while Green Forest was allowing Hannah Remington to score from second.

Green Forest trailed 12-0 going into the third inning and Bryant (3 innings, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks, 1 hit) made certain they didn't get any ideas about scoring.

Bryant caught Green Forest's Presley Gordon looking on a called strike three, then induced Tamika Ramirez to ground out to Moreton, who didn't let anything get past her playing third base. Bryant ended the inning by catching a pop-up.

"Brinkley's a dominant third baseman. I mean she'd be dominant anywhere on the field. She's a really good third baseman. Amber did a phenomenal job too. She had quite a few strikeouts as well," Engel said. "We're very blessed to have both of them."

Bryant helped her cause by going 2 for 2, while Landrum was 1 for 2.

Layni Birkes led off the third inning with a single, Zoe Pomeroy reached on an error and Jade Newton doubled into right field, scoring Birkes.

Lincoln led 13-0, two runs away from ending the game, and freshman Dely Martinez stepped into the spotlight.

Martinez took her first at-bat in a varsity game the day before against West Fork. She was super nervous and Engel had to coach her up, telling Martinez, "Hey, just hit the ball."

"She hit it and popped out so she was a little sad but then today she smoked that ball to win us the game so that was pretty awesome," Engel said. "It's awesome to see the freshmen step up and get on base in that situation. All of the girls got on base that I put in there so it was awesome."