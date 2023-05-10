Insights drawn from adversity

GRAVETTE -- Sometimes an athlete faces no choice to but grow up fast, and our nation with government oppressing women's athletics, can learn from a pair of young Morrilton pitchers.

Farmington blasted Morrilton, 17-1, to take third place and earn the No. 3 seed out of the 4A North Regional softball tournament for this week's Class 4A State softball tourney at Lonoke.

Mallory Sills had two hits and drove in four runs as Farmington (20-3) poured it on in the third-place game of the 4A North Regional Saturday. Sills hit a three-run homer to highlight an 8-run first inning explosion by the Lady Cardinals. Farmington had five hits in the first.

Without Experienced Pitchers

Morrilton lost its starting pitcher, Madison Garrett, who led the Devil Dogs to a 7-5 first-round win over Gentry on Thursday, allowing six hits and five runs over seven innings while striking out three, then blew out her knee. Besides the injury, the Devil Dogs were without another experienced pitcher who left on family vacation.

"We've had a lot of adversity to overcome as far as our pitching goes in this tournament. We have a lot of arms, but we're down to two this week," said Morrilton coach Jennifer Binnie-Poteete. "So we told our defense, play behind her, cheer her on. Chloe, Calleigh, both of you, just throw strikes,' and they did that. They did their job really well."

Morrilton started junior Chloe McNabb, then brought in sophomore Calleigh Rogers as a reliever in the third inning.

"They've always pitched in JV games, they've always pitched in practice. We pitch and scrimmage together, so they didn't have the experience, but I knew they could still get the job done," Poteete said.

Neither hurler fared well against the Lady Cardinals, still stinging from a semifinal, 13-1, loss to eventual regional champion Gravette that ended in three innings. Maybe, one way to put that behind them comes through evaluating how another state tournament softball team processes adversity.

Lady Cardinal Hit Parade

Morgan Uher led off the second inning with a walk, Katie Fleming reached on an error, and Sills drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Senior Peyton Denham did likewise pushing the Lady Cardinals' lead to 10-0.

McNabb walked two of the next three batters, sandwiched around a Morrilton error when two outfielders collided, allowing Kyleigh Cook to get on base.

McNabb held her poise, jumping ahead of Justine Davidson 0-2 in the count, followed by ball-one, before inducing a fly ball into left field to get out of the inning.

Morrilton junior Sophia Wahrmund and sophomore Emalee Cook hit back-to-back singles, but with two outs, Farmington tagged Wahrmund out the plate when the Lady Cardinals trapped her in a rundown to keep the Devil Dogs scoreless through two innings.

McNabb struggled with her control in the top of the third. She hit Morgan Uher and Fleming and gave up a single to Sills into left field that loaded the bases. Denham drew a walk on four straight pitches to drive in a run.

Challenging Adversity

At that juncture, Poteete sent Rogers out to the circle, staring down a bases-loaded with one-out scenario.

She was inserted in a tough spot. No less than six times Rogers faced a batter with the bases loaded.

Asked how she stays focused in that situation and not let fear get the best of her, Rogers concentrates her energies on serving as a cheerleader in the dugout when she's not on the field. Another key is to stay mentally prepared to play at a moment's notice.

"I make sure that I'm always keeping my teammates up, instead of getting down just because I'm not playing. I have a role on the team and so even if I'm not playing, I'm still doing something to help my teammates out, so when my name is called, I'm ready to go," Rogers said.

During practice she habitually cheers on her teammates and maintains a servant's heart.

"If they need something I'm getting it for them instead of waiting for them to go get it, things like that," Rogers said.

Sportsmanship Displayed

Farmington didn't ease off, although coach Jason Shirey inserted freshman Emmalee Farmer as a pinch hitter. Farmer drew a walk on four consecutive pitches to walk the Lady Cardinals' 12th run across the plate.

Meanwhile out in the circle, Rogers threw a fifth straight ball to Cook before finding the strike zone on a called strike one. Cook connected with the next pitch, which was bobbled at shortstop, allowing an RBI single.

Trailing 13-0 with the bases still loaded, Rogers labored to get out of the jam, facing the top of the order in Farmington junior Reese Shirey. She held Reese Shirey, a capable left-handed batter, to a single that drove in another run., then walked Davidson on four pitches to put the Devil Dogs in a 15-0 hole.

Rogers secured a second out on Amia Carr's sacrifice fly to end a string of taking on five straight batters with the bases loaded.

She surrendered an RBI double to Morgan Uher on a 2-1 pitch, then beaned Fleming to load the bases. Undaunted, Rogers got a called strike against Sills, then got out of the inning by inducing a groundout to second base.

Erasing A Goose Egg

Rogers singled to lead off the third and went to second on a throwing error. She almost didn't make the extra base because her focus might have been a little off. She advanced to third on Krystina Clemons' sacrifice bunt, and went on to score Morrilton's only run on a sacrifice fly by Trinity Everette.

She didn't get the jump she should have and had to be reminded to tag up and take off, but shook that off by laughing at herself as she ran across the plate.

Farmington ended the game with a double play to capture the No. 3 seed out of the 4A North.

In the postgame huddle Poteete complimented both McNabb and Rogers on their efforts. She didn't chastise either pitcher for the lopsided loss to Farmington, although both gave up several runs.

"Obviously, you don't want to have a loss, but it makes it a whole lot better when your teammates are picking you up, and especially when your coaches reach out instead of saying 'y'all sucked.' Instead our coach is always telling us how good we did," Rogers said.

Advocates Needed For Girls Sports

Rogers has goals going into the state tournament, both individually and as a team. She's consistent in her mindset.

"Individually, to make sure I'm cheering on my teammates, and as a team I would say do our best," Rogers said.

America loves an underdog. When put in the game with the bases loaded, as an underdog, that's a role Rogers can cherish if it means furthering the team concept.

"Whatever coach needs me to do, I'm going to do it," Rogers said.

As for Poteete, she held confidence that Rogers was going to be able to get Morrilton out of the third inning when things were going south.

"Absolutely, I knew she would, that's why she was in that position," Poteete said.

As softball and girls soccer teams head into state tournament play this week, perhaps advocates of girls sports should look in the mirror and ask themselves a rhetorical question, based on Esther 4:14 (The Message), "If you persist in staying silent at a time like this, help and deliverance will arrive for the Jews from someplace else; but you and your family will be wiped out. Who knows? Maybe you were made queen for just such a time as this."

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.