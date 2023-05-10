Lady Cardinals hang hats on National Day of Prayer

GRAVETTE -- With state tournament dreams hanging on a prayer, Farmington exercised one of its Constitutional Freedoms on the "National Day of Prayer," then added corresponding action.

After five innings of futility, the Lady Cardinals pushed three runs across in the top of the sixth to gain a 3-1 lead, then faced a serious check of intestinal fortitude as the Lady Cats (16-10) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Mena pitcher Abi Koppein challenged the Lady Cardinals, surrendering six runs on five hits over eight innings, striking out eight while walking nine.

Farmington (19-2), the No. 3 seed from the 4A-1, scored four runs in the top of eighth inning, then shut out 4A-4 No. 2 seed Mena in the bottom half of the inning to preserve the win, advance to the 4A North Regional softball tournament semifinals, and most importantly notch a berth in this week's Class 4A State tournament at Lonoke.

Senior hurler Kamryn Uher (8-1), fresh off a Class 4A State championship won on March 9 in basketball, struck out eight against four walks while allowing three runs and facing 39 batters over eight innings to earn the biggest win of her senior softball season thus far.

Kamryn Uher proved just as much a menace to Mena in the batter's box. She went 2 for 2, drove in a run and drew a pair of walks.

In the first inning, Mena jumped out to a 1-0 lead when left fielder Carmen Puckett (1 for 3, walk, RBI) singled on the first pitch of the at bat, driving in a run.

The score remained 1-0 until the sixth inning when Farmington manufactured three runs.

Mena answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with nine-hole hitter Kensey Rosson (3 for 5, 2 runs scored), getting on base and scoring. Mena third baseman Lilly Rowland (1 for 2, walk, RBI) singled to drive in a run and a Farmington error allowed the other run to score for the Lady Cats.

The contest went into extra innings tied at three.

With Lady Cardinals batting in the top of the eighth, the top of the order came up. Koppein got Farmington junior Reese Shirey, another member of the state championship basketball team, to hit into a fielder's choice, but a run scored to give the lead back to the Lady Cardinals. Reese Shirey, daughter of coach Jason Shirey, tripled earlier, scored one run and drove in two runs total for the Lady Cardinals in the nip and tuck contest.

Amia Carr (1 for 4, double) had the only other extra base hit for Farmington during the game. Mallory Sills (1 for 3, 1 walk, 1 run scored, RBI), Katie Fleming (0 for 3, 2 walks, RBI), Morgan Uher (0 for 3, RBI) and Justine Davidson (0 for 2, 2 walks, RBI) each drove in a run for the Lady Cardinals.

Farmington's win clinched a state tournament berth and sent the Lady Cardinals into a semifinal matchup against tourney host, Gravette, in the regional semifinal Saturday.