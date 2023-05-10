Lady Wolves win first ever regional championship

HARRISON -- Lincoln won its first ever regional softball championship with a sensational come-from-behind, 9-7, victory over Hackett Saturday to take a No. 1 seed into the state tournament it hosts this week.

Hackett (20-4) built a 7-3 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the battle-tested Lady Wolves (26-8) proved equal to the task, getting two runs in the fifth and fashioning a four-run sixth to propel Lincoln to the 3A Region 1 softball tournament championship at Harrison.

The Lady Wolves also overcame an error in Hackett's last at-bat in the top of the seventh.

"It's always a blood bath between the two of us, it's always a pitching duel, so for us to beat them for the regional championship and get that No. 1 seed going into state, it's pretty awesome," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel.

In the head-to-head competition, Brinkley Moreton earned the win. In seven innings she recorded six strikeouts with no walks. Hackett starter Makenzie Freeman took the loss, going six innings with two strikeouts, but issuing six walks.

"Not a lot of girls struck out against her, which helped a lot. We at least put the ball into play and made their defense have to make plays," Engel said.

Both pitchers gave up four earned runs.

Hackett jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, aided by two Lincoln errors and a passed ball. Engel went out to the circle and challenged the Lady Wolves, telling them, "This is not us. Do you want to win this championship? We've got to start making plays."

Two errors were charged to outfielder Hannah Remington, but after a pep talk between innings she came through in a big way.

"From there Hannah made every catch but one in the outfield and she went 3 of 4 at the plate. She went off and had the game of her life. It was awesome to watch her rebound from her mistakes," Engel said.

Ryleigh Landrum scored on a passed ball in the first inning to get one run back for Lincoln.

The Lady Wolves tied the game at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second.

Addie Pershall walked, Kristine Rhine doubled on a line drive to center field, and Juliet Martinez singled on a ground ball to shortstop to load the bases.

After an out, Landrum reached on an error that scored two runs, but Lincoln left the bases loaded as the inning ended.

In the top of the third, Hackett's Michaelyn Freeman scored an in-the-park home run to lead off the inning. Oxford and Makenzie Freeman singled to set up two more runs. Moreton recorded back to back strikeouts to get out of the inning with Lincoln trailing, 6-3.

Oliva Bouse's RBI single gave Hackett its largest lead of 7-3 in the top of the fifth.

Engel again huddled with the team, reminding the girls they weren't out of it yet, and Lincoln rallied.

Catcher Lily Riherd triggered a momentum shift by throwing a runner out trying to steal second in the top of the sixth.

"That shifted the momentum right there and we felt like, 'this is our game, now,'" Engel said.

In bottom of the sixth, Moreton led off with a single, then capitalized on Saylor Stidham's sacrifice bunt to move to second. Amber Bryant reached on an error that scored a run before a single by Riherd tied the game at 7-7.

Pershall singled, moving Riherd to second. Rhine sent a grounder to the pitcher, but got on base.

Martinez then singled to drive in two runs to give Lincoln its first lead of the contest, at 9-7.

Engel praised the crucial hit by Martinez, noting she batted well during the regional, but hadn't had an impact at the plate in the championship game until that moment.

"She had a big, clutch hit that not only helps her confidence, but puts us over the top," Engel said.

Martinez was 2-for-4 in the eight spot. Landrum and Riherd each had two hits each for the Lady Wolves. They each had two RBIs.

Makenzie Freeman was 4-for-4 for Hackett. Oxford, Mackenzie Mendenall and Kyleigh Hill had two hits each for the Lady Hornets.

Lincoln won its first regional championship ever in softball and continues to build its program.

"The past two seasons have been history-making. We've never had undefeated conference championships, now we've done that back to back. It give us a lot of confidence going into state to get that No. 1 seed," Engel said.

Lincoln hosts the Class 3A State softball tournament this week and the Lady Wolves begin the tournament on Thursday against Glen Rose at 3 p.m.

Lincoln 8, Boonville 0

Moreton tossed a complete game to send Lincoln (24-8) into the 3A-1 Regional Softball Tournament title game. The sophomore gave up 4 hits and registered 10 strikeouts in 7 innings for the Lady Wolves. She was also 2 for 2 at the plate while Riherd drove in two runs during the win.