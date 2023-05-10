Lincoln bomb squad takes out West Fork

LINCOLN -- Lincoln rolled to a sweep over West Fork in 3A-1 softball action on Wednesday, April 5, by scores of 23-1 and 18-1, unleashing a multiple hit attack in both games.

The Lady Wolves balanced their offensive production with dominant pitching to achieve a run-rule margin of victory in both games.

"We just got the bats going and they didn't stop. We were hitting the balls really well, four home runs, two by Brinkley Moreton, one by Amber Bryant and one by a freshman, Morgan Rice," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel. "It was a good night offensively for sure and then a good night in the circle. Our pitchers shut them down so our defense didn't have to work a whole lot. Our pitchers kind of ran everything."

Lincoln 23, West Fork 1

In the first game, four different Lincoln players drove in a quartet of runs, third baseman Bryant (2 for 3, 4 RBIs), shortstop Ryleigh Landrum (1 for 2, double, 4 RBIs), catcher Lily Riherd (2 for 4, 4 RBIs) and pitcher Moreton (1-for-4, home run, 4 RBIs), combined to drive in 16 runs.

First baseman Kristen Rhine (2 for 2, double) and outfielder Addie Pershall (2 for 3) added to the offensive output.

Moreton got double digit strikeouts (10) in four innings pitched with no walks, and one earned run allowed.

Lincoln 18, West Fork 1

Bryant undid the Lady Tigers in three innings of pitching; she racked up three strikeouts and three walks, while allowing one earned run. Not content to leave it entirely up to her teammates to generate offense, Bryant went 1 for 3 and smashed a solo home run.

The rest of Lincoln's bomb squad hammered out hit after hit.

Moreton (1 for 1, home run, 4 RBIs) cleared the bases with a grandslam home run.

Landrum (2 for 2, double, 2 RBIs), Riherd (1 for 1), Juliet Martinez (1 for 1, 3 RBIs), Rhine (2 for 2, double), Sophia Rothrock (1 for 1), senior second baseman Saylor Stidham (1 for 3, double, 1 RBI) and freshman reserve Morgan Rice (1 for 1, home run, 2 RBIs) brought the game to a swift conclusion, ending the contest in three innings.