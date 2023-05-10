Lincoln Farmers Market opens Saturday

Lincoln's Farmers Market will open from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 13, at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The Farmers Market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

The Farmers Market does not have a fee and is open to vendors with anything handmade or homegrown. Fresh eggs and USDA certified meats also are accepted.

For the opening, the Farmers Market will have live music from Kevin Mills, a petting zoo and face painting. A food truck on site will have biscuits, gravy and cinnamon rolls for breakfast.