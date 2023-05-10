Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Photos Contact
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln punches ticket to state

Lady Wolves shut out Cossatot River 10-0 by Mark Humphrey | May 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior Amber Bryant rounds third base while Cossatot River infielder Skylar Tadlock signals for the ball to be thrown home.Tadlock displayed sportsmanship on the previous play, exchanging a high-five with Brinkley Moreton after she homered. The Lady Wolves beat Cossatot River, 10-0, on Thursday and Booneville, 8-0, on Friday to advance into the 3A Region 1 tournament championship in softball.

HARRISON -- Lincoln hosts the Class 3A State softball tournament this week and the Lady Wolves made certain they'd be there with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Cossatot River Thursday at Harrison.

Brinkley Moreton threw a 3-hitter and Lincoln's defense backed her up with Juliet Martinez snagging a line drive at first to prevent an extra base hit, along with solid play all around. The infield deprived Cossatot River of a chance to score by executing coach Brittany Engel's strategy with runners at first and third.

"We struck the girl out at the plate, then we ran a first-and-third play and got the girl out at third. It's not technically a double play but we got two outs on the same play," Engel said.

Moreton struck out nine in the 5-inning game, yielding no walks as her impressive late season run continues. She helped her cause by knocking a solo home run out of the ballpark to lead off the fourth inning. That made the score 9-0 and the Lady Wolves sniffed out a chance to end the game early. Amber Bryant (2 for 3, RBI, 2 runs scored) hit a double and scored on Lily Riherd's sacrifice fly to procure the 10-run margin.

Moreton retired Cossatot River in order in the top of the fifth to seal the win.

Moreton went 1 for 2 with a home run and drove in a pair of runs. Martinez was 1 for 2 with a double and two runs batted in. Hannah Remington went 2 for 2, smashing a triple twice with 1 RBI and went on to score both times she got on base.

Ryleight Landrum was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Addie Pershall was 1 for 3 and drove in a run.

  photo  Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln and Cossatot River players form a postgame circle in a unified prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, the "National Day of Prayer," after the Lady Wolves won 10-0 to advance into the 3A Region 1 tournament semifinals.
  

Print Headline: Lincoln punches ticket to state

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT