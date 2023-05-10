Lincoln punches ticket to state

HARRISON -- Lincoln hosts the Class 3A State softball tournament this week and the Lady Wolves made certain they'd be there with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Cossatot River Thursday at Harrison.

Brinkley Moreton threw a 3-hitter and Lincoln's defense backed her up with Juliet Martinez snagging a line drive at first to prevent an extra base hit, along with solid play all around. The infield deprived Cossatot River of a chance to score by executing coach Brittany Engel's strategy with runners at first and third.

"We struck the girl out at the plate, then we ran a first-and-third play and got the girl out at third. It's not technically a double play but we got two outs on the same play," Engel said.

Moreton struck out nine in the 5-inning game, yielding no walks as her impressive late season run continues. She helped her cause by knocking a solo home run out of the ballpark to lead off the fourth inning. That made the score 9-0 and the Lady Wolves sniffed out a chance to end the game early. Amber Bryant (2 for 3, RBI, 2 runs scored) hit a double and scored on Lily Riherd's sacrifice fly to procure the 10-run margin.

Moreton retired Cossatot River in order in the top of the fifth to seal the win.

Moreton went 1 for 2 with a home run and drove in a pair of runs. Martinez was 1 for 2 with a double and two runs batted in. Hannah Remington went 2 for 2, smashing a triple twice with 1 RBI and went on to score both times she got on base.

Ryleight Landrum was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Addie Pershall was 1 for 3 and drove in a run.