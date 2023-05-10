Persevering

Submitted photo These first grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "perseverance": left to right: Kashley Dersam, Xander Emerson, Wyatt Hoerler, Georgia Davis, Wyatt Davis, Roland Mitchell; not pictured, Emma Reed.

Submitted photo These second grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "perseverance": left to right: Gaius Lewis, Sam Voss, Brooklin Ward, Allison Garcia, Denzo Coll, Kayden Harris.

Submitted photo These third grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "perseverance": left to right: Serayah Calvillo, Maci Price, Jaxson Ake, Channing Clark, Ragnar Montgomery, Isai Acuna, Kinsley Smith; not pictured, Cannan Hooser.

Submitted photo These kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "perseverance": left to right: Ira Washington, Ryan Coget, Baker Dougan, Juan Pablo Saldana, Allison Benton, Cameron Brown, Harlyn Goyne; not pictured, Emma McPherson.

