Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Brandon Thomas, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 24 in connection with domestic battery third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor third degree, interference with emergency communications second degree.

April Oeleis, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tiffany Hill, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kent Kucera, 59, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Benjamin Rogell, 27, of Springdale, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Samantha Cotton, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 16-year-old girl, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 26 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Culpepper, 43, of Winslow, was arrested April 27 in connection with the violation of a protection order.

Trisha Adams, 41, of Rogers, was arrested April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Deborah Hux, 64, of Witter, was cited April 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Mary Ray, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Andres Barrett, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Andrew Amburgy, 41, of West Fork, was arrested May 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Harold Blossom, 58, of Tahlequah, Okla., was cited April 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melissa Felton, 56, of Lincoln, was cited April 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Carrie H. Sanders, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited May 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rebecca Peters, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 30 in connection with possession of controlled substance schedule I, possession of controlled substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricardo Ponce, 27, of Rogers, was cited May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tye McNair, 42, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Jeffery Vidal, 61, of Springdale, was cited April 28 on a warrant for contempt of court.

David Garcia, 59, of Lowell, was cited April 28 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Bobby Allred, 63, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 28 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Nina Johnson, 32, of Lincoln, was cited April 29 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Nicholas Townsend, 25, of West Fork, was cited April 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tammy Carroll, 52, of Springdale, was cited May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ashley King, 25, of Hot Springs, was cited May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ashley Wright, 36, of Siloam Springs, was cited May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Glenda Vandenack, 51, of Cane Hill, was cited May May 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Scott Fairley, 60, of Farmington, was cited May 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Oscar Smith, 32, of Springdale, was cited May 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jason Mason, 39, of Farmington, was cited May 4 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Edward Hoephner, 41, of Springdale, was cited May 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ancel Turner, 41, of Springdale, was cited May 4 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Timothy Janssen of Fayetteville was cited May 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Stephanie Elsey, 28, of Lowell, was cited May 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tabitha Calvin, 31, of Centerton, was cited May 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rance Vinson, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.