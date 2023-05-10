RELIGION: Why mass killings?

I wanted to write about Mother's Day but I needed to address this burning issue.

A great many people are perplexed about the insanity related to mass killings. Insanity? No -- demonic! Some people from all political persuasions think gun control will solve the problem. That makes as much sense as putting a one-inch Band-Aid on an arm when the whole body is suffering from third-degree burns.

Ignorant politicians try to create laws to prevent mass murder. Other politicians want to create laws that will enforce the laws we already have that were supposed to have prevented these manifestations of Lucifer's joy.

As long as we continue denying the cause of these evil societal episodes, we will never stop them from recurring. Why? These are not -- repeat, NOT -- political issues.

Ralph Waldo Emerson said the law of cause and effect is the "law of laws." The law of cause and effect states that every cause has an effect, and every effect becomes the cause of something else. Nothing happens by chance or outside the Universal Laws. Every action has a reaction or consequence.

Emerson also said, "Shallow men believe in luck or in circumstance. Strong men believe in cause and effect." And I add: Wise men agree with Emerson's statement.

Aristotle once stated that we live in a world governed by law, not chance. He said that everything happens for a reason, whether or not we know what it is. He is correct.

So let's get to the bottom of this murderous quagmire. What have we been denying, and what have we been teaching in public schools, in the scientific arena and in political circles that has caused all this mess that thrills Lucifer's soul?

Here it is: The belief that no one created the universe; it all happened by chance. Our educational system teaches that humanity is an accident of nature. We are merely the latest development of the evolutionary process. There is no ultimate right or wrong, and each member of this natural development -- called humans -- has their own reality. And we are taught that each person's reality is as valid as the next person's reality.

Add to that, we're taught that mankind -- this current tip of the evolutionary process -- is causing climatological problems. Ignoring the fact that climate has made numerous changes over thousands of years without man's help, people who are ignorant of history have been persuaded that mankind is bad for the planet. But that is absurd if we are the ultimate result of natural processes.

With that mindset, there is no intrinsic value to human life. Life is neither sacred nor is human life important.

That's what is legitimizing the mindset of these mass murderers.

In the ninth sentence of this article, I also said that we are denying something that is helping these demonic outbursts to continue. What is it?

In order to believe in the impossible -- that the universe just happened to pop into existence all by itself and life forms evolved from dissolved rocks -- they had to deny something that is purely logical. Aristotle knew it. Emerson said it quite plainly: "Shallow men believe in luck or in circumstance. Strong men believe in cause and effect."

The effect is life -- including all the trillions of galaxies in the universe. The cause can only be life, but life in a higher dimension. This life form can only be that of someone who cannot be created, but who does the creating.

If you stop long enough to analyze what I just said, the truth is self-evident. One line in a song in the film "The Sound of Music" says it clearly: "Nothing comes from nothing; nothing ever could."

So, why are there so many mass killings? Our society -- indeed, societies around the world -- have denied the reality and desires of God. And while they deny ultimate truth, they, nevertheless, attempt to establish law and order. But that's as logical as tying a bull to a corn stalk and thinking it can't run away.

Do we want to stop mass killings? If we want to reduce the abundance of murder, theft, hate, evil of every sort, we first must recognize it for what it is. We can call it violating the laws of the universe and that is correct. But we should more appropriately call it, violating the laws of God.

Then, we should address the issues according to Scripture. The effect will be a better society.

S. Eugene Linzey is author, speaker and mentor. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.