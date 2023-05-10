Restaurant Inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance. Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

April 24

Cronuts Donuts

80 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: There were employee beverages in the food prep and warewashing areas. The back handwash sink was out of paper towels. The front handwash sink had a spoon in it and the back handwash sink had a metal cup in it. An employee in the food prep area has unrestrained hair.

April 26

Mel's Diner

109 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

April 28

Last Drop Coffee

14201 Bethel Blacktop Road, Farmington. Critical violations: Hot water is not available in handwashing sink at the time of the inspection. Hot water is not available at the warewashing sinks. Noncritical violations: Facility has test strip, but it is wet and is not working. Facility lacks new test strip for quaternary ammonia.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Chillax Shaved Ice, 151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

