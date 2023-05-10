Sports Brief

Prairie Grove Football Camp

Boys entering grades 1-7 are invited to attend Prairie Grove's summer football camp. Sessions for grades 1-3 will be held June 5-7, from 8-10 a.m.; grades 4-7 will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove. Cost of the camp is $40 for grades 1-3 and $45 for grades 4-7.

The camp consists of a fun, action-filled combination of football fundamentals, hard work and self-esteem builders. According to camp director Nik Paroubek, who serves as Defensive Coordinator for the Prairie Grove varsity, every child will receive personal instruction, positive encouragement and a sense of belonging.

Day one will focus on speed training, offensive fundamentals, throwing and catching.

Day two shifts the emphasis to safe tackling, block destruction and agility.

Day three builds on fundamentals of football, plus a gauntlet, as well as punt, pass and kick competition for the older group.

In the event of rain, the camp may move inside the old main gym across from the football field.

The camp operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants will be enrolled when the registration form is received. To participate, all campers must be covered by their family's medical insurance policy.

Payments can be made online. For more information contact Coach Nik Paroubek via email at [email protected] Cash or check payments can be dropped off at the Prairie Grove Elementary or middle school offices. Make checks payable to PG Gridiron Club.

Coach Danny Abshier is the head high school football coach at Prairie Grove and will be assisting with the camp. Coach Abshier assisted at Harrison High School and junior high for three years before coming to Prairie Grove where he has worked for the past 30 years. Prairie Grove has advanced to the state semifinals in 1997, 2003, 2012, 2015, 2016, and played in the 2015 state championship. Youth are encouraged to become part of the tradition.

For more information about the camp, contact Coach Nik Paroubek or Coach Danny Abshier at 479-846-4228.