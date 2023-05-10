Teachers thrilled by ‘reveal’

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Elementary School's PTO had its own reveal first thing Monday morning at the school for Staff Appreciation Month in May.

About 12 parents have worked hard the past couple weeks, and especially over the weekend, to redecorate the teacher lounge at the school.

Teachers, who had not been allowed to peek at any of the progress, were invited to come in Monday morning and see their newly remodeled teacher lounge.

"We wanted to make it a calm, clean and cozy place for them," said Megan Denman, who spearheaded the project this year. "We see their hard work and we want them to feel supported. We want this to be a place they want to come and meet together."

The project started in September with a survey of the teachers. They were asked what their "dream" teacher lounge would look like. The PTO took these responses and made it happen, Denman said.

The reveal showed freshly painted walls, a redecorated bathroom, a long table with chairs and plenty of supplies, a new mail system and a seating area with a coffee bar and sound machine.

Denman said Life Ministries donated some furniture and ACE Hardware donated paint. Many items were bought off Facebook Market or from IKEA with money from PTO fundraisers.

Principal Becky Ramsey said teachers couldn't wait for the reveal.

"To be valued and loved and the fact that they want us to have a beautiful place to hang out is amazing," Ramsey said.

Third-grade teacher Lauren Tyree said the lounge will be a wonderful place for teachers to meet and relax.

"It gives us more pride in our building," Tyree said.