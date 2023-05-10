Tigers earn state berth by knocking off 4A-4 top seed

GRAVETTE -- Prairie Grove punched a ticket to its first state baseball tournament since 2015 with a solid win over 4A-4 No. 1 seed Clarksville on Friday at Gravette in the 4A North Regional.

Junior Conner Hubbs earned the win with five strikeouts, allowing four runs on seven hits. Hubbs went the distance aided by a tag out at third base to halt a Clarksville rally and limit the Panthers to a single run in the bottom of the sixth.

"Conner did an amazing job like he normally does. He normally throws strikes. He had his fastball and his curve ball for strikes today. He was locating it well and able to keep them up, off-balance, to miss barrels and we made some plays for him behind him and it was just a team effort," said Prairie Grove coach Mitch Cameron.

Freshman Owen Davenport went 2 for 3 with a solo home run.

"I was really nervous and really excited at the same time. This is the biggest game I've ever played in high school. I'm just a freshman, so I was pretty nervous," Davenport said.

The game was knotted at 1-1 after two innings. Prairie Grove began to pull away with four runs in the top of the third inning, then gained even more separation in the top of the fifth inning.

Senior first baseman Ryder Orr led off with a single up the middle. After an out, Davenport took one for the team when he was beaned by a 1-2 pitch.

Third baseman Asher Linn, who earlier pounded a two-run double for Prairie Grove, walked to load the bases and initiate a pitching change for Clarksville.

Bryce Ledgerwood drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, stretching the Tiger lead to 6-1.

Prairie Grove added two more runs with two outs.

The Tigers (17-6) advanced into the semifinals Saturday against Dardanelle, which slipped by Farmington 10-7 also on Friday.

Ledgerwood, stationed at second base, covered a lot of ground and made two spectacular catches.

"Going through it, I ran back for the one ball and I wasn't sure I could get it, but I got it so it boosted my confidence a lot. The second one was a little farther. I ran back and I got under it just in time to catch it. It felt good," Ledgerwood said.

First baseman Ryder Orr secured the final out, diving headlong to get a hand on the base and record a force-out on a dropped strike three.

"He's a football player that everybody says runs faster than they think he does and he does. He's an athletic kid. That was a good play by him," Cameron said.