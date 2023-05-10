WCEL Obituaries for May 10, 2023

Flag: Sharp

Photos: Sharp, Kelly

Margie I. Ball

Margie I. Ball, age 89, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born September 27, 1933, in Wheeler, Arkansas, the daughter of Russell and Rosa (Ratliff) Hulse.

Margie was a 1951 graduate of Farmington High School and retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone after 36 years of service. She was a member of the Baldwin Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Truman Ball; and two brothers, Howard Hulse and Harold Hulse.

Survivors include two children, Tim Ball and wife Rena of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Tina Kibbe and husband Rob of Maumelle, Arkansas; one brother, Doug Hulse and wife Joyce of Lincoln, Arkansas; one sister, Dorothy Walkingstick of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Samantha Boyd and husband Billy of Fayetteville, Taylor Ball West and husband Logan of Prairie Grove, Haleigh Schmidt and husband Steven of Tontitown, Tyler Kibbe and wife Meridee of Dallas, Texas, and Hannah Kibbe of Maumelle, Arkansas; seven great-grandchildren, Heidi, Bennett, Teagan, Ryleigh, River, Owen and Liam.

Funeral service was held May 4, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Peachtree Village in Farmington and Prairie Grove Health and Rehab for taking such good care of our mother over the past few years.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Dorothy (Dot) Louise Kelly

With great sorrow and gratitude for her life, the Kelly, Johnston and Helton families announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Dorothy Louise (Brown) Kelly was born in San Antonio, Texas, on December 30, 1928, to Frank William Brown and Virginia Torrance Brown.

Dorothy (Dot) moved as a young girl to Beeville, Texas, where she graduated from AC Jones High School in 1946. Never knowing a stranger, Dot had strong friendships, a full social schedule and deep roots. Dot was raised with her brother Frank and sister Ginny, and had a close relationship with her mom, Virginia. Dot spent summers working at the family furniture store and spoke fondly of trips to the Texas coast.

After graduation, Dot gained employment at Chase Field Naval Air Base in Beeville, where she met Leroy Magill and they married in 1948. Together, they had a daughter, Kay. In 1958, Dot married Bill Kelly and they shared two children together, Jo and Bill Jr. Together, they had the opportunity to take their joined family to live in Iran, Algeria and finally settling in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. It was there they had the opportunity to purchase and operate the Rhea's Mill Farm until Bill's passing in 1999. In Prairie Grove, Dot worked for Keeton Farms, the city offices and the junior high school. She was a longtime member of the Prairie Grove Presbyterian Church and later the United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove and also in Grove, Oklahoma.

After Dot's husband Bill passed, she moved to town where she enjoyed spending time making her yard beautiful, decorating her home, volunteering at Life Ministries and doting on her grandchildren. In 2012, Dot moved to Grove, Oklahoma, near her daughter, Kay, until settling back in Prairie Grove in 2020. Dot's grandchildren cherish the time spent with her watching Jeopardy, getting bites of chocolate and good conversation.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia Brown; her husband, Bill; her brother, Frank Jr.; sisters, Edna Galperin, Ida Collins; and stepdaughter, Linda Coatney.

Dot is survived by her daughters, Kay Johnston (Mike), Jo Helton (Mike), and son, Bill Kelly Jr, all of Prairie Grove; her sister, Ginny Zweigle (Al) of Tulsa; six grandchildren, Angie Miles (Dave), Allison Woods (Jeremy), Kaylin Gabbard (Bryan), Gunner Kelly, Gabby Helton, and Anthony Helton; cherished family member, Christine Kelly; six great-grandchildren, Madie Miles, Jake Miles, Cale Woods, Hattie Woods, Merrick Woods and Elliston Gabbard, along with loving nieces and nephews

Funeral services were held May 6 at Luginbuel Funeral Home, 115 N Neal St. Prairie Grove, Arkansas, 72753.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to Circle of Life Hospice or Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound.

Pallbearers were Jake Miles, Gunner Kelly, David Miles, Jeremy Woods, Anthony Helton, and Bryan Gabbard. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Helton, Mike Johnston and Cale Woods.

Online guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

Dr. Jim Sharp

Dr. Jim Sharp (James Donald) MD, age 78, of Fayetteville, passed away in the early hours of April 28, 2023, at the Willard Walker Hospice House surrounded by family. He was born on January 26, 1945, in Orange County hospital in California. He attended the Hillsdale Elementary School then moved to Thayer, Missouri, briefly before traversing the Ozarks to graduate from Prairie Grove High School. He attended the U of A, completing a Master's Degree in Science, and went on to get his MD from UAMS in Little Rock.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Dolores K. Sharp; four obstreperous progeny, Serenity Burzawa of South Carolina, Vale Black of Springdale, Summer Sharp of Texas and Steve Sharp, international man of mystery; sister, Betty Jo Ezell and her husband James Ezell; sons-in-law Jeffrey Black and Anthony Burzawa; grandchildren, Jasmine Black, Theodore Black, Jackson Black, Sebastian Burzawa, and Kasia Burzawa; nieces, Elizabeth Kahn, Marianne Ezell, Becca Ostie; nephew Jim Ostie.

He interned at Oakland California Kaiser Hospital in internal medicine and served his country as Captain and Flight Surgeon in the US Air Force, stationed at Merced Air Base in California. In 1974, he returned to UAMS in Little Rock for a four-year ophthalmology residency and then opened an ophthalmology practice in Fayetteville Arkansas. In 1988, he moved the family to Boston for an in-depth retina vitreous fellowship at Harvard and Mass Eye and Ear in his pursuit of knowledge and the intricacies of the human condition. Upon completion, he returned to Fayetteville where he encompassed true bedside manner as a retina-vitreous surgeon. He was a Chief of Staff at Washington Regional Medical Center and helped move it to its present location.

Dr. Sharp was an active member, Elder and youth leader at First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville. When not gainfully employed at the hospital, Dr. Sharp could be found jogging, biking for miles, gardening or cooking. He was an avid traveler who never met a stranger.

The family would like to give special thanks to Carolyn Cloer, Dr. David Clay, Kathryn Duncan, Brent Morgan and Jeff and Lora Hayes.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville. A reception will follow immediately after the service.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Broyles Foundation, PO Box 30, Elm Springs, AR 72728.

Louis Gehrig Washausen

Louis Gehrig Washausen, age 65, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born December 22, 1957, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Charles and Sally (Lane) Washausen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include four sons, Max Washausen and his wife Charis of Prairie Grove, Erich Washausen of Fayetteville, Devin Washausen and his wife Cortney Pense and Hans Washausen, all of Fayetteville.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.