What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

PICKLEBALL LESSONS

Pickleball lessons will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 13, at the tennis courts at Creekside Park. The lessons are part of the city program, Let's Move, Farmington. Paddles and balls will be available.

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

FAYETTEVILLE

Washington County Democratic Party meeting

The May general meeting of the Washington County Democratic Party will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 15, at the Hyatt Place, 348 E Van Asche Dr. in Fayetteville. It isn't necessary to be a member to attend the meeting. Information about becoming a member, current opportunities, candidates, voter registration, and regular business will be on the agenda. Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, sign up for the weekly newsletter and to register for Zoom link, https://www.washcodemocrats.com. For more information, contact [email protected]

LINCOLN

MONTHLY SWAP MEET

The next Swap Meet at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 21. The swap meet is similar to a yard sale with vendors. The fee to reserve a spot is $10.

Country Doctor Yard Sale

The Arkansas Country Doctor Museum, 109 N. Starr Avenue, will have its annual yard sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 1-2; 8 a.m. to noon, June 3.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Sharp Cemetery Decorating

Decorating for Sharp Cemetery in Prairie Grove will be 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21.

Farmers Market

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. There is not a vendor fee but vendors are required to fill out a registration form. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.