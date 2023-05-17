Controversy compounds wild finish

LINCOLN -- Aided greatly by a controversial ruling in its favor, Atkins slipped past Lamar, 4-3, in the eighth inning to earn a second straight Class 3A title shot in softball.

"Getting a in a game like that with a conference opponent, we've had great games with them over the years, and to come out on that end in the eighth inning, it's bittersweet to be where we are," said Atkins coach Matt Porter. "We want to go win it this year. We were runner-up last year. We're looking to try to this time go get a little redemption."

With the game knotted at 3-all, Lamar (15-13) began the eighth inning with freshman Bella Eddington on second base. She went to third on Natalie Simmons' blooper over second. The single stationed runners at the corners, but neither advanced when Bailee Cowell attempted a sacrifice fly that was caught in the outfield for one out.

Eddington got a good jump when the next batter laid down a bunt and appeared to score easily ahead of a toss to the plate, but was ruled out by the home plate umpire to the amazement of Booneville fans awaiting the next game.

Lamar coach Mitch Barton, now in his eighth season with the Lady Warriors, vigorously protested the ruling, but when umpires declined to overturn it, chose not to comment on the controversy in his postgame interview.

"You always got to forget about the last play because once it's over, it's done, so you just got to keep battling and come back and try to find a way to win," Barton said. "I ain't got nothing bad to say. It's been such a great year. These girls competed. We got down a little bit early and we battled back."

Lamar still had two runners on, at second and third, but Atkins' pitcher Libby May eased out of trouble by inducing a pop-up to shortstop.

When the Lady Red Devils (24-7) came up in the bottom of the eighth inning they had freshman Brooklynn Willcutt stationed at second.

May attempted to bunt, but fell behind 0-2 in the count. She sent a fly ball into the outfield, but Lamar prevented Willcutt from advancing to third with a quick throw.

As the tension built for both teams, Makinley Coffman hit a double, but again Lamar kept a run from scoring with a cutoff throw limiting Willcutt to third.

With two runners in scoring position, the Lady Red Devils sensed victory was in their grasp.

Adrian Henderson fell behind 0-2 in the count, facing Cowell, then fouled off three of the next four pitches before sending a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in the winning run.

"We were right there at the top of our lineup and our one through five hitters have done an unbelievable job for multiple weeks now. The bottom of the lineup picks it up when the top's not there. The bottom wasn't really there today, but the top of the lineup was outstanding and I believe they pushed across every run we had today for the most part," Porter said.

Both coaches praised Lincoln for putting on a quality tournament.

"I think they did a great job getting the field ready. There were a few wet spots in the outfield, but it never did affect the game, so hat's off to Lincoln for getting the facility ready," Barton said.

Porter noted the outfield was pretty slick, but both teams had to deal with it, saying, "It may have hurt us a little bit more than it hurt the other team, but in my mind we both had to play on it so it was fine with me. Lincoln did a great job up here of hosting this, tarping the field. It's just been unbelievable hospitality by them."