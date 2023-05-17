Farmington moves into elite eight

FARMINGTON -- Farmington reached double digit hits mixed with a shutout by senior pitcher Kamryn Uher to oust Monticello, 10-0, in the first-round of the Class 4A State softball tournament.

With the tournament delayed one day by rain and moved 20 miles, from tourney host Lonoke to Cabot, the Lady Cardinals (21-3) were ready to get going in their quest for a state championship, something that's eluded them since winning it all in 2011.

Kamryn Uher (9-2) was on top of her game, pitching six innings, allowing five hits and no runs while striking out five.

"Kamryn threw 107 pitches. We were very efficient. We played a good ball game, it was just a solid effort," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey.

The Lady Cardinals backed her up offensively, scoring one run in the second, third and fourth innings, before doubling their 3-0 lead with three runs in the fifth, then tacking on four runs in the sixth to achieve the run-rule margin.

Skyler Riddle went 3 for 4, while she, along with Kennedy Griggs, Isabella Hulsey and Reese Shirey all drove in runs.

Farmington chased Monticello starter Alaina Lyle after four and a third innings. She allowed seven hits and five runs with a pair of strikeouts.

Three different pitchers tried their hand in the circle for Monticello. Addi Frazer and Ashlynn Snow both entered the game in relief. Frazer threw one inning and Snow pitched one third of an inning for the Lady Billies in their 10-0 loss. Monticello committed one error in the game.

"Their pitching staff threw roughly 130 pitches. We won with only seven hits and nine walks," Jason Shirey said.

The Lady Cardinal proved themselves resourceful defensively by turning three double plays that went a long ways toward offsetting three errors. Farmington turned a 1-6-3 double play and a 6-4-3 double play, then added a third.

"We just seemed to be in the right spot at the right time," Shirey said.

The win advanced Farmington to a quarterfinal game against Bauxite on Saturday at Cabot. The Lady Cardinals joined 4A-1 teams Gravette and Pea Ridge in reaching the elite eight.