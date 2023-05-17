Junior high expansion ‘substantially complete’

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Junior High will start its 2023-24 school year with two expansions that will provide state-of-the-art science rooms, new space for fine arts programs and a large multi-purpose room with a stage.

"Anytime you build new facilities, it's so great for kids," said Teri Morris, junior high principal.

The expansions, which will add more than 39,000 square feet to the junior high, are in two locations on campus, one directly attached to the D building and the commons area, informally called the fine arts wing, and a two-story building that is attached to the existing gym and the back of the D building.

The construction cost for the project is almost $10 million, not including architectural fees. Kinco Constructors is the contractor and Hight Jackson is the architectural firm for the project.

Morris said the two-story building, which will have an elevator that opens on both sides, will house classes that include career technical education, career development and robotics. Other rooms will be used for math, two science rooms with state-of-the-art labs, a special education classroom and rooms for English and health.

The fine arts wing will house a multipurpose space that will be used as overflow for the cafeteria and can be used for presentations and/or events with seating for 500.

This building also will have separate classrooms for choir and art. The band room will be located on the stage in the multi-purpose room, but the band will have the ability to use some of extra space during band classes, Morris said.

Farmington Junior High houses grades 7-9 and presently has an enrollment of about 660 students, Morris said. The new buildings will allow the school to serve 850 students.

"That's why they've built it," said Morris. "For the growth we're seeing."

She said the junior high is growing by about 40 students every year.

One change next year is that the junior high campus, including the pavilion area, will have a fence around it for security. Students will be able to go from one building to another without having to go outside. In addition, students will have new outside courtyards that can be used for different purposes, including outdoor classrooms.

"We love the trees and the outside and we want to keep it that way," Morris said.

She is looking at the possibility of adding outdoor furniture for students.

Morris said the walls in the new space are painted with a color called "agreeable gray," and eventually this color will be used throughout the rest of the junior high.

"It's light and airy, a beautiful color," she said. "It's neutral and brightens everything up."

The new building has polished concrete and waterproof laminate for flooring.

Furniture has been delivered to the new two-story building and cafeteria tables and chairs are stacked up in the multi-purpose room.

Cassy Story, junior high assistant principal, said teachers were allowed to pick their own seating from options made available to them.

"They were given a choice but we still wanted to have continuity throughout the building," Morris said.

Bob Archer with Kinco said the construction projects are almost substantially complete. Some items will be finished over the summer, such as sidewalks, installing a 6-foot wrought iron fence and tying in the new space to the existing building.