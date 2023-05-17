Lady Cardinals step on Bauxite land mine

FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals stepped on a land mine laid by Bauxite, allowing two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning without giving up any base hits.

Farmington's 2023 state tournament softball run ended in the Class 4A quarterfinals with a 4-3 loss to Bauxite on Saturday.

"We made two defensive miscues in the seventh that allowed them to have base runners. They were really aggressive running the bases. They took advantage of a short fly ball and ran the bases extra aggressively in a tough play at first base," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey.

The Lady Cardinals (21-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Bauxite (26-5) answered with a run in its half of the inning. Both teams scored a run in the second with Farmington holding onto a 3-2 lead for the next four innings before giving up two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

In the first inning, Farmington twice loaded the bases to fuel their offense. Katie Fleming was hit by a pitch, driving in a run, and Skyler Riddle drew a bases loaded walk to push the second run across.

The Lady Cardinals' largest lead came at 3-1 in the top of the second when Justine Davidson (2 for 3, double) drove in a run with a single. Bauxite answered when Skylar Hoyt grounded out, scoring one run in the bottom of the second.

M.J. Bermingham earned the win for Bauxite. She threw seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out four. Kamryn Uher (9-3) was on the rubber for Farmington. The senior yielded four runs on seven hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking none.

Farmington banged out seven hits on the day. Morgan Uher (2 for 4), Mallory Sills (2 for 4), and Davidson led the offense. Bermingham (3 for 3) led the Lady Miners with a double and triple, while Briley Bowman (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) had a solo homer.

Farmington made a stellar defensive play to prevent the Lady Miners from taking the lead in the fifth when left fielder, Reese Shirey, the coach's daughter, caught a fly ball and threw to Riddle, playing catcher, who tagged a runner out at the plate after she tagged up.

"That was good. That kept it a 3-2 game," Jason Shirey said.

With the win Bauxite moved onto the semifinals against Gravette.

In his postgame comments, Jason Shirey, along with assistants Steve Morgan and Morgan Clark-Songer addressed the emotions confronting their seniors.

"The first thing we did was we thanked our seniors for getting us that far. We thanked them for their leadership. It's a difficult realization. You think that's far off, but when it happens reality slaps you in the face," Jason Shirey said.

He told the underclassmen, "We let one get away. It gives us opportunities for working in the weight room and improving for next year."