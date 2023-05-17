PG student honors

Submitted photo These ninth grade students at Prairie Grove Junior High School participating in ninth grade GT Seminar recently competed at National History Day. Logan Cain, Dominique Fitts and Andrew Moore placed first and Delaney Ake, Eber Barraza and Elijah Sugg placed second and won the American History Award in the Senior Division Group Exhibit Category at NHD Regionals at NWACC in March. These students also qualified to compete at the state competition at UCA in April. Back row, left to right: Dominique Fitts, Elijah Sugg, Andrew Moore; Front row, left to right: Delaney Ake, Eber Barraza and Logan Cain.

Submitted photo Jackson McCratic, left, Rylee Lane, Caleb Duncan and Olivia Thompson, gifted and talented students at PG High School, recently competed in the Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ACTM) Contest at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. The students finished in the Top 25. Caleb Duncan also qualified to compete at the state ACTM Contest in April.

Submitted photo Emerson Davis, left, Ella Davis, Millie Rose, Copeland Myers, Annabelle Abram and Clara Hale, members of the Odyssey of the Mind team at PG Middle School, won first place in the state qualifier competition and then finished in third place at the state competition. Not pictured: Piper Grant and Coach Jason Turner.

