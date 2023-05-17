Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Justin Lour, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 4 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear, domestic battery third degree, false imprisonment second degree.

Donald England, 53, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Reese, 31, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Leigh Johnson, 45, of Fayetteville, was cited May 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Heidi Chassells, 47, of Lincoln, was cited May 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 16-year-old male of Prairie Grove was arrested May 7 in connection with third degree assault on a family or household member.

Christopher Lee, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Janice Barnard, 51, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 9 in connection with misdemeanor theft.

Larry Shue, 54, of Cane Hill, was arrested May 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Anthony Fry, 38, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rodney Nashion, 34, of Springdale, was cited May 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

Rance Vinson, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shaquan Samuals, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited May 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Stephanie Halladday, 34, of Springdale, was cited May 5 on a warrant for contempt.

Ethan Mallard, 19, of Farmington, was cited May 7 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, running a stop sign and arrested May 10 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Tami Hall, 59, of Farmington, was arrested May 7 in connection with harassment.

David Peckham, 49, of Roanoke, Texas, was cited May 9 on a warrant for contempt.

Jazmine Grogan, 27, of West Fork, was cited May 10 on a warrant for contempt.

William Byrd, 31, of Huntsville, was cited May 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Larry Shue, 54, of Cane Hill, was arrested May 10 on a warrant for contempt.

Lloyd Henderson, 42, of Farmington, was arrested May 10 on a warrant for contempt.

Don Clark, 24, of Farmington, was arrested May 10 on a warrant failure to appear.

Jesus Villafana, 57, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 11 in connection with DWI, inattentive driving, open container, no seat belt, no insurance.