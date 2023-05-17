Restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

May 2

La Villa Mexican Restaurant

111 Bean St., Lincoln.

Priority violations: Kitchen staff were assembling meals with bare hands. A pan of raw chicken was above ready-to-eat food in the double stainless. Queso 1 was at 128 degrees and queso 2 was at 132 degrees in crock pots. Priority foundation violations: One pan of beans and the portioned pork pans were not date-marked. Consumer advisory is present, but potentially hazardous items are not asterisked on the menu.

Core violations: A bottle of sports drink was laying on top of utensils in the clean dishes area. Four fly paper rolls were hanging over the food prep and warewashing areas. Dumpster lid was open.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette