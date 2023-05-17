WCEL Obituaries for May 17, 2023

Photo: Gooding, Johnson

David Lee Cartwright

David Lee Cartwright, age 76, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born March 13, 1947, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Virgil Ray and Lillie (Doss) Cartwright.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jim, Bill and Tommy; and two sisters, Pansy Burns and Mary Mosquera.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Vickie Cartwright; two sons, Ronnie Cartwright (Denise) and Dennis Cartwright (Misty); six grandchildren, Misty McCard (Jon), Heather Cartwright, Hunter Cartwright, Tiffany Cartwright (Claude), Cassie Standfill (Jacob), and Brook Cartwright; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Centers (Beverly) and James Cartwright (Linda); three sisters, Violet Pense, Daisey Bruns and Virginia Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held May 12 at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Baptist Ford Cemetery in Greenland, Arkansas.

Susan Breedlove Gooding

On May 7, 2023, cancer survivor Susan Breedlove Gooding entered her eternal resting place. Having fought cancer for over 10 years and beating the unbeatable, her body was too tired to go on.

She joins her son, Jacob Breedlove. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Gooding; parents, George and Nancy Arender; siblings, Pete (Stephanie) Arender, Michael Arender and Jennifer (David) Gitchell; her sons, Dakota (Heather) Arender and Orlando Gooding; stepdaughters, Katie Gooding and Jennifer (Joshua) Brooks; grandsons, Jayce, Landon, Jacob,Dakota and Jaden. Nieces, Chelsi (Daulton) Gunn, Caitlyn (Coy) Garton, and Adysen Arender; nephews, Tim Arender and Blake Stanley.

Over the years, many more have called her mom and nana.

In lieu of flowers: donations to Lotus www.hopehealgrow.org or beautiful feet, a straight street ministry www.straightstreetministry.org/beautifulfeet in honor of Susan are appreciated.

Mary Jean Johnson

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Jean "Jeannie" Johnson, who passed away peacefully at the age of 68 on May 5, 2023.

Jeannie was born on October 2nd, 1955, in Fayetteville, AR. She was the youngest of two siblings and grew up in a close-knit family. Jeannie was a talented pianist. She received the gift of life in 2005 due to a gracious organ donor and her new heart served her steadfastly for almost 19 additional years. Our gratitude goes out to Dr. Hutchins, Lola and the entire Baptist Transplant team and hospital for the care given over the years. Jeannie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Jeannie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her mother, Mary Layne; brother, Terry Layne (Marsha); four children, Kenleigh Shaw, Justin Gervais, Kourtnee Holland and Brent Johnson, their spouses Nathan, Selena, Windy and Kristen; six grandchildren, Scott (Rachel), Ben (Kisia), Maya, Shayla, Will and Faith, and one great-grandchild, Hays.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Foundation for Transplants, or a local animal shelter of your choice.

Edna 'Lucille' Wilson

Edna "Lucille" Wilson, age 91, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023, at Katherine's Place in Fayetteville, Ark She was born on January 7, 1932, in Lincoln, Ark., to James Garfield Wilson and Lydia Leona Hilliard Wilson.

Lucille worked at Ozark Cleaners all of her adult life until her retirement. She was very strong in her Christian faith and was a devoted member of Prairie Oaks Baptist Church in Prairie Grove, Ark.

She was preceded in death by seven sisters, Wanda Wilson, Virginia Glass, Louise Cooper, Bernice Smith, Gertrude Cox, Pauline Burks and Betty Wilson; and five brothers, Paul Wilson, Charles Wilson, Bobby Wilson, James Wilson and Johnny Wilson.

Lucille is survived by a sister, Imogene Biswell; a brother, Lloyd Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held May 10, 2023, at Prairie Oaks Baptist Church in Prairie Grove, with Pastor Brad Harris officiating. Burial followed at Baptist Ford Cemetery in Greenland, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.