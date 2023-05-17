What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN

MONTHLY SWAP MEET

The next Swap Meet at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 21. The swap meet is similar to a yard sale with vendors. The fee to reserve a spot is $10.

Country Doctor Yard Sale

The Arkansas Country Doctor Museum, 109 N. Starr Avenue, will have its annual yard sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 1-2; 8 a.m. to noon, June 3.

Farmers Market

Lincoln's Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. There is no fee to set up. The market is open to vendors with anything handmade or homegrown. Fresh eggs and USDA certified meats also are accepted.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Sharp Cemetery Decorating

Decorating for Sharp Cemetery in Prairie Grove will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21.

Illinois Chapel Cemetery

Dcorating for Illinois Chapel Cemetery will be Sunday, May 21. A potluck will be held at noon at Illinois Chapel Church, followed by a meeting and then followed by decorating.

Farmers Market

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. There is not a vendor fee but vendors are required to fill out a registration form. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.