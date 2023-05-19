Library to kick off its summer reading program with the mobile art lab

Farmington Public Library will kick off its summer reading program with the mobile art lab from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.

The CB to You Mobile Art Lab will be at the Farmington library from 3-6 p.m., Tuesday, May 23. The event is free and open to all ages.

The art lab is a traveling pop-up art experience that features regional artists from across Northwest Arkansas.

In Farmington, artist María de Lourdes Valverde Galindo will be set outside on the lawn next to the library to introduce guests to a paper doll portrait activity and community mural activity insired by "Diego Rivera's America." Participants will get to meet the artist and make works of their own.

According to the Crystal Bridges' website, Galindo was born and raised in Mexico and moved to Bentonville in 2015. She is a self-taught artist and earned a bachelor's degree in Science of Industrial Engineering at Durango Technologic Institute in Mexico.

"Galindo's work explores her experiences in life, looking always to provoke feelings in the spectator. Nature and family are present in most of her works. She uses oil and acrylic techniques, but she likes exploring new methods to express herself," according to information on the website.