One man dead, one in custody in Prairie Grove shooting

PRAIRIE GROVE -- One man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting about 10:30 p.m., Thursday in the 1000 block of Sundowner Ranch Avenue, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department.

Police arrested Cecedrice Poole, 39, of Fayetteville, in connection with the homicide, and he is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

O'Brien said police received multiple calls Thursday night because of the shooting and other incidents that occurred after the shooting.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Sundowner Ranch around 10:29 p.m. where they found the victim, Cedric King, 40. O'Brien said police later learned that the victim is the current boyfriend of the homeowner, and Poole is an ex-boyfriend of the homeowner.

O'Brien said the investigation has shown that Poole entered through a back door but no force is suspected. O'Brien said those in the house at the time of the shooting were King, the homeowner, another adult, three juveniles and one adult child.

Officers discovered Poole fled the home in a vehicle, driving through the subdivision at a high rate of speed, crashing into several vehicles, O'Brien said. Poole's vehicle was disabled, and he fled on foot, jumping through back yards.

Police caught Poole in a field near the bridge on U.S. 62 in Prairie Grove. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center to be treated for any injuries, released from the hospital and then taken to the detention center.

O'Brien said he expects the Poole to be arrested in connection with many charges related to the shooting and when he fled.

He did not know how many times King had been shot. He said police secured the home Thursday night and determined the victim was deceased. Officers completed their crime scene investigation Friday morning and the scene has been released, according to O'Brien.

The body of the victim is being sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab by the county coroner's office.