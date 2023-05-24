Congrats to retirees

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove School District honored its retirees with a reception last week at the administration office. In all, nine are retiring from the district but only four were able to attend the reception: Lisa Spence, alternative learning education; Paula Mooty, career orientation; Reba Holmes, former superintendent; Vanessa Orr, first grade. Holmes, who has served Prairie Grove schools for 30 years, also was presented with a plaque of appreciation. The four at the reception represent more than 125 hours of education experience.

