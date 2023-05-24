DeVault commits to 3 Rivers

FARMINGTON -- Farmington senior Lawson DeVault played wide receiver in football and outfielder in baseball, but the Three Rivers College signee specializes in stemming off an opponent's comeback.

Routine defensive plays don't always make the news cycle, but coaches appreciate the value of consistency.

"On the baseball field, he's one of the best outfielders I've ever had and I've had several that were really, really good," said Farmington baseball coach Jay Harper during DeVault's Nov. 9, 2022, signing ceremony. "To watch him go get a ball in center field, he does it better than anybody I've ever seen as far as at the high school level."

DeVault's ability to get an out, hold a base runner, or simply defend a receiver and force an incomplete pass factors into games.

Just ask Huntsville's 2021 baseball team and the 2022 Prairie Grove football squad.

DeVault's played roles both in helping the Cardinals overcome a furious rally by Huntsville in the semifinals of the 4A-1 District baseball tournament on April 30, 2021, on the campus of Shiloh Christian in Springdale, and more recently survive Prairie Grove's second half resurgence with Farmington winning the 'Battle of 62' football rivalry 41-40 at Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 4, 2022.

Baseball Perseverance

DeVault learned the meaning of perseverance as a sophomore. Farmington jumped ahead 4-1 in the fifth inning after loading the bases and walking three runs across.

"I got hit by a pitch almost every at-bat that game so I couldn't really help the team much. Huntsville started making a comeback and we really had to fight," DeVault said.

Memories of digging in and striving to maintain composure to pull off that game rank among the most enjoyable games for DeVault.

"I'd say that game is probably one of my best memories as a game for sure," DeVault said.

The Eagles got back in the game by loading the bases in the top of the sixth. Huntsville freshman Sawyer Owens drove a double to deep right center clearing the bases and tying the game, 4-4.

After two scoreless innings, Eagle reliever Braden Carter beaned Michael White bringing the winning run across the plate as Farmington advanced into the District 4A-1 championship.

"It's been a blast so far, but starting out, being a starter my sophomore year, playing with those guys was mostly a learning experience but it was awesome. Then my junior year, we went pretty far in state and the memories I made are awesome," DeVault said.

Football Rivalry Win

DeVault and the Cardinals built a 34-12 halftime lead over Prairie Grove in a much-anticipated gridiron showdown Nov. 4 at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals led 41-18 in the third quarter, then had to withstand 22 unanswered points by the Tigers.

DeVault finished with 6 receptions for 39 yards. He didn't score, yet had a couple of key receptions. Although his receiving yardage wasn't that big, every down against the Tigers in that rivalry matters.

DeVault was modest talking about being able to hold off the comeback that brought Prairie Grove to within a 2-point conversion of beating the Cardinals when Coner Whetsell scored on a 21-yard pass from Camden Patterson, narrowing Farmington's lead to a single point, at 41-40, with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

"Holding off that comeback was something. It's really mostly a credit to our defense. They came in and they really sealed the deal. They played as hard as they could and we came out with the dub," DeVault said.

In reality, Farmington's defense didn't score in that game. If the Cardinal offense didn't put 41 points on the board and execute well to start with, Farmington wasn't going to get out of the woods.

"That's true, all we really did was execute. Our running game was really strong. Peyton Funk and I made a few really good receptions that really counted for the team and we just came out on top," DeVault said.

College Baseball Signee

Devault signed a national letter of commitment to play college baseball for Three Rivers College, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. His parents, Doug and Holly DeVault, accompanied him at the signing held at Cardinal Arena on Nov. 9.

As for his future plans, DeVault hopes that after JUCO, he can go D-1 and beyond that enter the workplace.

"I'd like to thank my parents, more than anybody and my coaches," DeVault said.

Harper also mentioned DeVault's parents as he described DeVault's work ethic as tremendous.

"He is a tireless worker. I have to kick him out of the indoor all the time. He's up there so much, sometimes I think he's up there too much, but he does a tremendous job leading our younger players. I'm happy when he does that," Harper said. "I can't say enough about Doug and Holly DeVault, they raised him and he's an exceptional young man. I'm very proud to stand up here and talk about him today being in my program."