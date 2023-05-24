Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Photos Contact
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lifesaving skills

May 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Aquatic Park held lifeguard training through the American Red Cross earlier this month in preparation for the opening of the pool on Saturday, May 27. Instructor Kaylee Purifoy, left, watches MaKenna Doyle of Lincoln as she "rescues" Zoe Hubbs, a UCA student from Prairie Grove. The aquatic park will have 55 employees this summer. Park hours will be 12:30-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 12:30-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up; $3 for ages 5 and under and senior adults 60 and older.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Aquatic Park held lifeguard training through the American Red Cross earlier this month in preparation for the opening of the pool on Saturday, May 27. Instructor Kaylee Purifoy, left, watches MaKenna Doyle of Lincoln as she "rescues" Zoe Hubbs, a UCA student from Prairie Grove. The aquatic park will have 55 employees this summer. Park hours will be 12:30-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 12:30-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up; $3 for ages 5 and under and senior adults 60 and older.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Aquatic Park held lifeguard training through the American Red Cross earlier this month in preparation for the opening of the pool on Saturday, May 27. Instructor Kaylee Purifoy, left, watches MaKenna Doyle of Lincoln as she "rescues" Zoe Hubbs, a UCA student from Prairie Grove. The aquatic park will have 55 employees this summer. Park hours will be 12:30-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 12:30-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up; $3 for ages 5 and under and senior adults 60 and older.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Aquatic Park held lifeguard training through the American Red Cross earlier this month in preparation for the opening of the pool on Saturday, May 27. Instructor Kaylee Purifoy, left, watches MaKenna Doyle of Lincoln as she "rescues" Zoe Hubbs, a UCA student from Prairie Grove. The aquatic park will have 55 employees this summer. Park hours will be 12:30-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 12:30-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up; $3 for ages 5 and under and senior adults 60 and older.

Print Headline: Lifesaving skills

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT