Lifesaving skills

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Aquatic Park held lifeguard training through the American Red Cross earlier this month in preparation for the opening of the pool on Saturday, May 27. Instructor Kaylee Purifoy, left, watches MaKenna Doyle of Lincoln as she "rescues" Zoe Hubbs, a UCA student from Prairie Grove. The aquatic park will have 55 employees this summer. Park hours will be 12:30-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 12:30-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up; $3 for ages 5 and under and senior adults 60 and older.

