Lincoln baseball knocked out of regional

SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a series evaluating how local teams performed against top teams in the state. Lincoln's season ended with the 10-8 loss in the 3A Region 1 baseball tournament at Harrison on Thursday, May 4, while the Little Johns (14-11, 5-3 3A-4) went on to place third, and lost 4-0 to Bismarck in the first-round of the Class 3A State Tournament Lincoln hosted, but was moved to Shiloh Christian due to field conditions.

HARRISON -- Danville scored six runs in the sixth inning and went on to eliminate Lincoln by a 10-8 score on Thursday, May 4, at the Class 3A Region 1 baseball tournament.

Harrison hosted the regional tournament and rain began to fall in the fifth inning, which affected both the pitching and catcher's play.

The trouble began when Lincoln starter Drew Moore reached his pitch count and left with the Wolves leading 8-4, with one out and a runner on.

A throwing error allowed Reid Crawford to get on as the leadoff batter for Danville. Alex Tippin walked as did Jaxson Brents, scoring a run with the bases loaded. The next batter was hit by a pitch to drive in a run as the Little Johns closed within, 8-6.

Lincoln coach Shad Surber went out to the mound, but the Wolves couldn't stem the tide.

With James Callahan batting, a passed ball allowed a run to score and Danville tied it at 8-8 on Callahan's sacrifice bunt.

Weston Blankenship drove in the go-ahead run with a single and Colton Henderson plated another run with a single to give Danville a two-run edge, at 10-8.

Gauge Davis walked with one out in the bottom of the seventh to put a runner on for Lincoln. He advanced to second on a groundout, but the Danville catcher snagged a pop-up in front of the plate on an 0-1 pitch to end the game.

Lincoln came out aggressive in the first inning.

Kellar Price led off the game with a bunt single and stole second. Paxton Price was thrown out on a dropped strike three as Kellar Price moved to third. Moore drove him in with a single into center field, and after a second out Jace Birkes singled to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead.

Danville scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the third.

Brents drove in a run with single into deep left center. Cash Wilson tied the game by singling into right field, and Blankenship doubled into left center to score a third run for the Little Johns.

Lincoln answered with two runs in the top of the fourth.

Birkes led off with a single into right field, then stole second and went to third on a passed ball. With two outs, he scored when Caleb Roy reached on an error and went all the way to second. Harrison Coker-Gage restored the lead to Lincoln with a single to make it 4-3, but the Wolves left two runners stranded as the inning ended.

Lincoln loaded the bases in the top of the fifth, Trace Wallace singled to drive in one run.

Lincoln came close to blowing the game open, but a diving catch in center field spoiled a solid contact by Davis with the runners holding.

The Wolves still got two more runs on Roy's walk and Coker-Gage's sacrifice fly, and settled for a 7-3 lead.

Brents proved a thorn in the side by leading off the bottom of the fifth with a single for Danville. He scored when Wilson reached on an error to trim Lincoln's lead to 7-4.

The Wolves got that run back in the top of the sixth when Traegan Pathkiller's sacrifice fly plated Paxton Price.