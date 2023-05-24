Lincoln Riding Club summer dates

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Riding Club has been gearing up for the rodeo season throughout the winter and spring months, making some changes while fine-tuning its organization.

The first competitive event, a May 7 play day, was canceled due to muddy conditions at the arena. It's make-up day is scheduled for June 11.

Lil' Miss Saddle

A March 24 announcement revealed the royalty committee is excited about changes highlighted by the addition of a saddle as part of the prize package for Lil' Miss contestants. The stated goal of the LRC royalty committee is to grow young ladies in rodeo knowledge and work ethics as an ambassador for the sport of rodeo. The committee feels that starts at a young age, and is thrilled to add the saddle prize to the Lil' Miss contest.

The club announced on March 24, that due to the lack of interest in the last few years with very minimum numbers in the Lil' Mister category, the club voted to suspend that competition.

Play Day Schedule

Members were excited to have the first play day, originally scheduled for May 7, but over an inch of rain fell between the preceding Thursday and Friday. The club did its due diligence trying to make sure the ground would be safe enough for competitors and their equine partners, and notified members of a possible postponement, waiting until 12 noon to announce its decision to cancel the play day.

Play days in June are scheduled for June 4, 11 and 25.

Horse Camp

Rodeo of the Ozarks presents a two-day horse camp for ages 6-12 June 1 and 2 at Parsons Stadium in Springdale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp's purpose is to teach horse basics through equine activities with horse rides. Lunch and snacks will be available. Costs is $80 per participant. Campers may register at springdale.recdesk.com by clicking on programs or by going to rodeooftheozarks.org. The camp is limited to 60 campers per day and may fill up fast.

This is intended to be a one-day event. Campers may register for just one of the two days.

June 11, 2023

LRC member, Chloie Thomas, will be giving a free informational and ground goat tying clinic on June 11 at 1 p.m. All experience levels are welcome, even those who don't know what goat tying is. If it sounds fun, this is a perfect way to get more information. The clinic is limited to the first 20 participants for "hands-on" learning, but anyone can still come as a spectator.

Aug. 9, 2023

The royalty pageant gets underway with Lil' Miss, ages 4-7, princess, ages 8-12, junior queen, ages 13-18, and Lincoln Riding Club queen, ages 19-26, contests.

The royalty committee directs attention of contestants to note a change in age cut off date, which is now Aug. 9. Contestants will have to be in the age span for each group as of the first day of competition, Aug. 9, 2023.

The Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Queen Pageant is a small town pageant, but offers many opportunities for its contestants to shine. The event that sets a rodeo queen pageant apart from other pageants is the horsemanship competition, considered every cowgirl's favorite.

Throughout the year leading up to the pageant, LRC contestants are presented opportunities to study equine, rodeo knowledge and practice set patterns to perform during the pageant. The horsemanship scores are a combined calculations from the horsemanship pattern performed in the arena and horsemanship interviews.

All age groups have the opportunity to participate in the horsemanship portion of the pageant during the annual LRC royalty pageant.

August 10-12

Annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo