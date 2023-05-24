One man dead, one in custody in Prairie Grove shooting

PRAIRIE GROVE -- One man is dead and another man is facing capital murder following a shooting May 18 in the 1000 block of Sundowner Ranch Avenue, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department.

Police arrested Cecedrice Poole, 39, homeless, of Fayetteville, in connection with the homicide. Poole is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Poole was arrested in connection with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession with methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, criminal mischief second degree, reckless driving, leaving the scene/property damage, according to the detention center website.

Poole is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court on June 23 on the capital murder charge.

O'Brien said Prairie Grove police received multiple calls May 18 because of the shooting and other incidents that occurred after the shooting.

Officers were sent to an armed person call and a gunshot victim call at a residence on Sundowner Ranch Avenue around 10:31 p.m., according to the preliminary police report. They found the victim, Cedric King, 40, dead.

O'Brien said police later learned King is the current boyfriend of the homeowner and Poole is an ex-boyfriend of the homeowner.

The police report said Poole entered the house with a rifle and "clearly targeted the victim by firing numerous rounds." Those in the house at the time of the shooting were King, the homeowner, two other adults and three juveniles. One of the occupants was Poole's young daughter, according to the report.

The report said Poole had a phone conversation with the homeowner prior to the incident and she told him she had "company" with her. The report said Poole acted upset toward the homeowner because she had a man at the house around his daughter.

After Poole shot King, he had opportunity, but did not target or fire upon any other occupants in the residence, according to the report. Poole then got in his vehicle, drove down the road, turned around and fired more shots as he drove by the residence while a 17- year-old resident was in the front yard, the report said.

Poole fled in his vehicle, driving through the subdivision at a high rate of speed and crashing into several parked vehicles, according to the report. Poole's vehicle was disabled, and he fled on foot, jumping through back yards. Witnesses told police they saw Poole exiting his vehicle with a rifle in hand.

Police caught Poole in a field near the bridge on U.S. 62 in Prairie Grove. He did not have any weapons with him but police found a plastic baggie containing 26.81 grams of a white powdery substance in his possession, according to the report.

Poole was booked into the detention center on the charges May 19. The report said Poole is a convicted felon and not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

King's body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab by the county coroner's office.