PG Baseball vs. final four Lions

SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a series evaluating how local teams performed against top teams in the state. Prairie Grove reached the Class 4A State quarterfinal round in baseball before losing, 4-0, to eventual Class 4A State champion, Lonoke, while Gravette advanced to the state semifinals and lost 15-2 to Lonoke.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Gravette capitalized on an assortment of walks, passed balls and wild pitches to remain in the hunt for a 4A-1 Conference baseball title by beating Prairie Grove, 11-4, April 14.

The Lions (10-6, 5-1 4A-1) and Farmington were tied with one loss each in the league as of Friday, April 14.

Justin Trucks had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs to pace the Lions as Gravette positioned itself to clinch at least a share of the league title if it could win on Tuesday, April 18, at Pea Ridge. Holden Betz also had two hits for the Lions.

Prairie Grove (14-5, 3-3 4A-1) couldn't cash in on an opportunity to again bump off a league leader at home as the Tigers did against Farmington with 3-2 win on April 6 at Rieff Park.

"It was a total team win, that's the best way I can describe it," said Gravette coach Bryan Bearden. "That's what we teach our guys to be aggressive, put pressure on people. Sometimes

Gravette took a 1-0 in the top of the second inning when Kyle Murphy's sacrifice fly drove in Trucks, who led off the inning by singling into left field.

Cameron Bedwell beat a throw to first after sending a ground ball to third on an 0-2 pitch to start the third. Gunnar Woolard followed with a single to left field. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch with Rhett Hilger up. Hilger eventually struck out and McCoy Kildow popped up to shortstop for the second out.

Bedwell scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0 with Trucks batting. Trucks homered on a 1-2 pitch over the right field wall, doubling the Lion advantage to 4-0 on the scoreboard.

In a battle of players wearing opposite jersey No. 12, Prairie Grove starter Conner Hubbs got the best of Gravette's Isaiah Larson by striking him out to end the inning.

The Tigers roared back in their half of the inning.

Luke Vance walked and Hubbs stroked a single into right field. Ryder Orr moved the runners to second and third with a groundout, and Tate Benoit cleared the bases with a ground ball to third. He dug in and sprinted to first ahead of the throw, allowing the runs to score.

Owen Davenport homered for Prairie Grove on a 1-1 pitch to complete a four-run rally in the bottom of the third to pull the Tigers into a 4-4 tie.

Gravette regained the lead for good in the fifth. Hilger slapped a leadoff single past second base. He scored on a throwing error that enabled Kildow to go all the way to second.

Hubbs caught Trucks looking on a called strike three and induced a pop-up that a hustling second baseman Bryce Ledgerwood called and caught in shallow left center field for the second out. Hubbs walked Murphy before getting Cyric Day to put a grounder into the glove of Asher Linn at third, who stepped on the bag for a force out to end the inning.

Gravette padded its lead with three runs in the sixth, taking advantage of Gunnar Woolard's leadoff walk, Kildow getting hit by a pitch, Larson';s RBI single, and Day's bases loaded walk to grab an 8-4 lead.

Woolard was beaned in the seventh and Hilger walked. Kildow drove in a run by doubling into right center, and pinch runner Hunter Robbins stole home, rousing the Lion dugout as Gravette won 11-4.

Gravette reliever Hunter Roughton got the save.

"As things go in the season that's what he's done. He likes to settle in under big time pressure. That's what he did tonight," said Gravette coach Bryan Bearden.

Ledgerwood finished with two hits and Davenport drove in two runs for Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove 11, Pea Ridge 6

Prairie Grove scored eight runs in its final two innings and put away Pea Ridge for a 4A-1 Conference victory at Pea Ridge on Tuesday, April 11.

The Tigers held a 3-2 lead after five innings, then scored three runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh. Ryder Orr had two hits and drove in three runs, while Tate Benoit added two hits and drove in two runs.