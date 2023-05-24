Police report

FARMINGTON

Brock Bonner, 43, of Lincoln, was cited May 12 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Charles Reed, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 12 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Raquwl Stacker, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Purtle, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew Cate, 29, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 14 in connection with DWI, careless driving, open container.

Kelly Corbit, 28, of Bethel Heights, was cited May 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michelle Holst, 54, of Farmington, was cited May 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jordan Bates, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Renee Nance, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Wally Walthall, 32, of El Dorado, was cited May 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Derk Morris, 48, of Siloam Springs, was cited May on a warrant for contempt of court.

Ty Henderson, 21, of Farmington, was arrested May 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Unus Williams, 18, of Farmington, was arrested May 19 in connection with assault on a family or household member third degree.

Cole Center, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 20 in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and theft.

Holly Storment, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 20 in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Brenna Pense, 23, of PG, was cited May 15 in connection with violation of animal confinement.

Eva Klein, 52, of Elkins, was cited May 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mason Hankins, 51, of Lincoln, was cited May 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cody Ames, 35, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Hunter Edwards, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 16 in connection with DWI, speeding, driving on canceled license.

Steven Baker, 31, of Springdale, was arrested May 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Cameron, 41, of PG, was arrested May 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Caleb Martin, 18, of PG, was arrested May 17 in connection with domestic battery third degree.

Danny McAnelly, 50, of Fayetteville, was cited May 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Archer, 59, of Fayetteville, was cited May 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 16-year-old female of Prairie Grove was cited May 18 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Johnathan Williams, 29, of Elkins, was arrested May 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Alfaro, 22, of Rogers, was arrested May 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyra East, 40, of Lincoln, was arrested May 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Elisha Allen, 22, of Fayetteville, was cited May 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.