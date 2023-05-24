Prolonging a chilly baseball game

SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a series evaluating how local teams performed against top teams in the state. Prairie Grove reached the Class 4A State quarterfinal round in baseball before losing, 4-0, to eventual Class 4A State champion, Lonoke, while Dardanelle had a bye into the state quarterfinals and lost, 11-1, to Brookland, which reached the semifinals. The Tigers lost 6-5 to Dardanelle in the 4A North Regional consolation game at Gravette on Saturday, May 6.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove tried twice to end a Friday, March 17, baseball game early by run-rule in cold weather before settling for a complete game, 10-1, nonconference win over Dardanelle.

The prolonged exposure to chill wasn't the fault of the Tiger pitchers, who functioned effectively in conditions adverse to premium pitching at Rieff Park.

Prairie Grove coach Mitch Cameron told both starter Owen Davenport and reliever Ryder Orr they did a great job throwing strikes.

"It's hard to throw off speeds when it's this cold. You don't get that feel for it. The ball feels slick and so I thought both guys did a really good job of battling through that. They threw strikes. Owen had a couple of walks but he's able to overcome that," Cameron said. "I thought they both did a tremendous job of attacking hitters and really going after them."

Freshman Davenport threw four shutout innings and allowed just one hit to pick up the win before giving way to Orr. Davenport helped his cause with two RBIs.

The Tigers scored in each of the first three innings to build an early 7-0 lead and threatened to end the game early by run-rule but couldn't push a tenth run across in the bottom of the fifth, which ended with Prairie Grove ahead 9-0.

A second opportunity to get out of the cold presented itself in the bottom of the sixth and the Tigers thought they had the job done.

Cash Rector took over on the mound for the Sand Lizards in the sixth. He struck out Spencer Allen but walked Bryce Ledgerwood. Tate Benoit doubled into deep center field to plate Ledgerwood and score Prairie Grove's tenth run of the contest. Rector got Asher Linn to groundout to second with Benoit going to third on the play.

Tristan Hall drew a walk to put two men on. Luke Vance made contact to score Benoit but, in a delayed ruling after Prairie Grove players thought the game was over and lined up to shake hands, he was called out at second to extend the game with temperatures dipping into the thirties by one more inning.

Orr made certain the agony wasn't prolonged.

He struck out Restin Robinson on three straight pitches, then induced Zane Rose to groundout to second on an 0-1 pitch. Orr struck out Drew Vega on the fifth pitch of the at-bat but the ball was dropped and he had to be thrown out at first.

Finally, the game was over and Prairie Grove could celebrate, running its baseball record to 9-1.

Conner Hubbs had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Tigers. Hubbs drove in two runs with a second-inning double and added an RBI single in the third. Benoit had two hits and two RBIs, while Vance added a pair of doubles and drove in a run.

Dardanelle scored with a solo home run by first baseman Robert Millard, a 6-feet-5, 215 pound senior, who pitched the fifth inning for the Sand Lizards. Millard came up as the leadoff batter in the top of the sixth and crushed a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall to erase the goose egg for Dardanelle.

Orr then struck out Clayton Weatherford before giving up a single to Colvy Holt. Dardanelle second baseman Rector bunted but Orr scooped the ball off the grass and threw him out at first. Orr fanned Mark Case on a 1-2 pitch to leave Holt stranded at second and conclude the inning with the Tigers holding a 9-1 advantage.

Orr ended the third by fielding a line drive by Millard, then stepping on the bag to catch Vega cheating off and record a double play to negate a Sand Lizard threat with two runners on in the third inning.

Cameron couldn't help but acknowledge the twist of irony in that turn of events after what happened the inning before.

"It's funny how the game works. We had the bases loaded and he got tied up on a line drive in the inning before, then he comes out and we walk a couple of guys, let a couple of guys on base threatening, and then they hit a line drive at him and he's able to catch and step on it which was a big play," Cameron said.

Orr's nimble on his feet and carries his 6-feet-3, 275-pound frame well. In past seasons he played basketball, proving himself effective in the low post around basket, and has earned All-State honors for the Tigers as a two-way lineman in football with Prairie Grove going 6-1, finishing second in the 5A West standings during it's first season in the classification.

"He is [agile for a guy his size.] You watch him play football, you can definitely tell that. I've seen him run down that sideline with Ethan Miller and some of the fastest guys we've got and so he's definitely an athletic player," Cameron said.