Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance. Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

May 9

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: A rack containing spray bottles of cleaners and dish soap was being stored on top of the in-use soda syrup boxes. A can of Raid was on a shelf in the bar dry storage over mixers. Priority foundation violations: Some large batches of salsa and sauces in the walk-in were not date-marked. Three spray bottles with chemical contents were not labeled. Core violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. An employee meal was sitting on the tortillas on the cooks line; an unlidded beverage cup was sitting on top of the soda dispenser. Containers of flour were not labeled. A tub of chicken and a bag of onions were on the floor of the walk-in cooler. One shelf in the walk-in freezer was broken allowing food to rest on the floor. The ladies room trash cans are not lidded.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Rooster's On Mills And Main - Mobile, 230 W. Main St., Farmington.