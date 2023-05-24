Talent displayed

Submitted photo These students were winners in the Farmington schools' talent show held in late April for grades 7-12. The show had 16 acts that were judged by a panel of three people. All students had to first audition to qualify for the talent show. Pictured: front row: Riley Lockard and Jordan Walker, 3rd place senior high division; Ben Langston, 2nd place senior division and Judges' Favorite; back row: Emily Draper and Carley Adams, 1st place senior High division; Jadence Patterson, 3rd place junior high division; Lucy Galan, 1st place junior high division and Audience Favorite; Bristol Matlock, 2nd place junior high division.

Submitted photo These students were winners in the Farmington schools' talent show held in late April for grades 7-12. The show had 16 acts that were judged by a panel of three people. All students had to first audition to qualify for the talent show. Pictured: front row: Riley Lockard and Jordan Walker, 3rd place senior high division; Ben Langston, 2nd place senior division and Judges' Favorite; back row: Emily Draper and Carley Adams, 1st place senior High division; Jadence Patterson, 3rd place junior high division; Lucy Galan, 1st place junior high division and Audience Favorite; Bristol Matlock, 2nd place junior high division.

Submitted photo These students were winners in the Farmington schools' talent show held in late April for grades 7-12. The show had 16 acts that were judged by a panel of three people. All students had to first audition to qualify for the talent show. Pictured: front row: Riley Lockard and Jordan Walker, 3rd place senior high division; Ben Langston, 2nd place senior division and Judges' Favorite; back row: Emily Draper and Carley Adams, 1st place senior High division; Jadence Patterson, 3rd place junior high division; Lucy Galan, 1st place junior high division and Audience Favorite; Bristol Matlock, 2nd place junior high division.